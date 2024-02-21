Falfurrias seeks add-ons for IT procurement specialist NPI

Falfurrias Capital Partners announced the acquisition of NPI, a provider of IT procurement services, in January.

As companies spend more on information technology, they’re paying more attention to those costs. Private equity firms are pouncing on the opportunity to invest in service providers that help customers manage their IT expenses.

To that end, Falfurrias Capital Partners based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced the acquisition of NPI, a provider of data-driven IT procurement services, in January. The deal was made out of the firm’s growth equity fund.

PE Hub spoke with Amy Brandt, a partner at Falfurrias, about NPI’s use of artificial intelligence, the PE firm’s plans for add-on acquisitions and PE interest in IT services.

Based in Atlanta, NPI helps companies prevent overspending on IT and telecom purchases by combing through potential options to find the best deals. In the last five years, NPI says it has analyzed over $75 billion in IT spend and identified more than $9 billion in savings for its clients.

“We thought that growth in the IT spend area was not slowing down,” Brandt told PE Hub. “If anything, it’s accelerating. The use of benchmarking and other tools to help control that spend on the part of big consumers of those products was going to increase as well. The bottom line is this is an expanding industry.”

NPI works primarily with Fortune 1000 companies that spend significantly on technology. In the typical engagement, a client sends NPI a proposal from a software vendor. NPI then researches its database for similarly sized and scoped proposals, and its experts analyze, benchmark and issue a fair market value report. These reports are designed to help NPI’s clients obtain the best possible deals.

“Adding AI into the process results in faster and even more precise fair market value reports,” Brandt added. “With how much data NPI has collected over the years, it fuels and makes these results more meaningful.”

As a platform acquisition for Falfurrias, NPI is actively seeking add-on deals. “We’re looking to add to our data set capabilities,” Brandt said. Attractive targets will bring new vertical expertise or a significant amount of data.

Equity for the NPI investment comes from Falfurrias’s Growth Partners I buyout fund strategy. Falfurrias closed on the fund at $400 million in December. NPI is the firm’s second deal out of the fund. The first was a growth investment in O2X, also announced in January. O2X, based in Scituate, Massachusetts, is a provider of custom wellness and performance programs for federal agencies, the military, public safety departments and US corporations.

IT services deals

IT services has been a popular category for PE firms and dealmakers. Here’s a look at some recent deals PE Hub has covered.

One Equity Partners announced earlier in February its exit from New York-based IT Services company CDI. It had a 3.5x return on the initial investment.

In January, Primus Capital-backed N Harris Computer Corp acquired MedHost. Based in Nashville, MedHost is a provider of electronic health records and healthcare IT solutions.

In December, Allied Industrial Partners-backed CES Power acquired Roundrock, an IT services provider to the entertainment industry that is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Also in December, Seacoast Capital made an investment in Boston-based Focus Technology Solutions. Focus is a provider of hardware, software, managed IT and professional services to US businesses.