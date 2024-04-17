PE Deals

First Reserve auction for GridTek advances to second round, sources say

Power and utilities service providers have increasingly changed hands, with Bernhard Capital Partners, HIG Capital and Greenbelt Capital Partners recently acquiring utility EPC companies.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this