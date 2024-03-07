First round bids collected for Netsmart, sources say

As a fully integrated end-to-end healthcare IT provider, Netsmart should have no trouble seeing a mid- to high-teens EBIDTA multiple, said a healthcare technology banker not involved in the process.

GI Partners and TA Associates took first-round bids for medical payment processor Netsmart on March 6 in a sale that could see the software technology firm trade at a $5 billion valuation, including assumed debt, two sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub.

The sale process for the $200 million (EBITDA) company has seen solid private equity buyout interest, though one of the sources issued a caveat by saying GI Partners’ valuation expectations for the target may be too high. He stressed that certain interested parties have said realistic bids for Netsmart were more closely aligned with a low $4 billion ballpark valuation. That valuation is in line with the mid-teens EBITDA multiple the sponsors conveyed at the time of the sale’s launch, the second source added.

A healthcare banker not involved in the process said that as a fully integrated end-to-end healthcare IT provider, offering everything from revenue cycle management to healthcare exchanges, Netsmart should have no trouble seeing a mid- to high-teens EBITA multiple, factoring in legacy debt.

Netsmart is an attractive target for a generalist large-cap or upper mid-market sponsor, with the industry banker citing Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity Partners, KKR and Warburg Pincus as likely buyers.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company is being advised by Goldman Sachs and William Blair on the sale process, which launched in January.

Netsmart, TA Associates and William Blair did not respond to requests for comment, while GI Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Netsmart, a former AllScripts business formed in 1968, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that provides electronic health records, health information exchanges, analytics and telehealth services to the broader healthcare market.

TA Associates and GI Partners acquired AllScripts’ stake in the medical technology business in 2018 for a reported value of $525 million, or $3 per share in the public company’s stock at the time.