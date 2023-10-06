Goal-oriented: 7 private equity deals in the sports sector

Apollo, Clearlake and Sixth Street are among the private equity firms buying and selling in the wide world of sports.

Private equity firms are investing in sports in various ways. This includes everything from taking stakes in professional sports teams to investing in marketing firms.

A major reason for PE firms is the consumer’s willingness to spend on live experiences. Small discretionary spending on live sporting events has proven to be steady and recession-resistant.

“Whether it’s spend on makeup or an NFL ticket, small discretionary spend has been very resilient,” Sherri Williams, partner and head of investor relations at The Raine Group told PE Hub in August.

Here’s a look at 7 PE deals involving everything from PE deals involving sports franchises to sports marketing firms.

1. Clearlake, Charlesbank and Fortress take stakes in collegiate sports marketing firm Learfield

In September, Clearlake Capital Group, Charlesbank Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group became majority stakeholders of Learfield after the company completed a recapitalization. The deal decreased the Plano, Texas-based collegiate sports marketing firm’s outstanding debt by over $600 million. Learfield also gained $150 million in new equity investment.

Previous majority owners Endeavor, Silver Lake and Atairos are now minority stake owners after the deal. Learfield is deeply embedded in college sports and has a wide focus from ticketing software to multimedia rights.

“We believe that this transaction, Clearlake’s OPS resources and the new capital provided will advance Learfield’s position in college athletics and fuel the company’s ability to create opportunities for schools and brands to build new communities and experiences for college sports fans,” said James Pade, partner and managing director at Clearlake, in a statement.

2. SRJ Sports Investments makes minority investment in Professional Fighters League

In August, SRJ Sports Investments made a minority investment in mixed martial arts company Professional Fighters League. As part of the investment, SRJ will become an investor in a new regional league, PFL MENA, and will support PFL’s Saudi Arabia expansion and the wider MENA region. SRJ is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This investment aims to nurture the local and regional talent pool in martial arts, promote gender equality in sport, and bring new opportunities directly to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region,” said SRJ’s chairman, Bander Bin Mogren, in a statement.

3. GMF Capital acquires Motorsport Network Media

In June, New York-based GMF Capital acquired Motorsport Network Media. In addition to acquiring a majority stake, GMF also gained an option to buy the remaining minority interest at a later date as part of the deal.

“We will leverage the brands’ market-leading position across the motorsport and automotive industries and push the business to the center of fandom,” said Gary Fegel, founder and principal of GMF Capital in a statement. “Our acquisition will allow the business to aggressively pursue new growth opportunities, which will benefit employees, advertisers, partners and tens of millions of users worldwide.”

4. NewSpring Holdings creates new sports marketing outfit Underdog

In June, NewSpring Holdings, a Radnor, Pennsylvania-based private equity growth expansion fund, acquired Underdog Venture Team to launch New York-based Underdog & Co, a marketing services firm that operates in the sports, media, entertainment and non-profit sectors.

The deal is NewSpring Holdings’ first investment in the sports sector. David Nugent, co-founder of the Underdog Venture Team, will retain a significant equity stake in the newly formed entity.

“We look to partner with entrepreneurs and operators who have successfully built businesses within a specific industry, bringing the domain knowledge and expertise needed to build platform companies of scale,” said Skip Maner, general partner of NewSpring Holdings, in a statement.

5. Apollo-backed Yahoo acquires sports betting app Wagr

In April, Yahoo acquired Nashville-based sports betting app Wagr. Yahoo is a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management. As part of the deal, the three-year-old start-up will be fully integrated into Yahoo Sports.

“Wagr stands out for their innovative emphasis on community and social engagement in sports gaming,” Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement.

6. BPEA EQT acquires IMG Academy for $1.25bn from Endeavor

Also in April, BPEA EQT acquired Bradenton, Florida-based sports education brand IMG Academy for $1.25 billion from global sports and entertainment company Endeavor. The all-cash deal saw IMG Academy continue to operate under its brand name.

“IMG Academy’s brand is globally recognized and we see compelling opportunities in supporting its international expansion, including Asia, and broadening its educational offering, leveraging BPEA EQT’s insights from having led Nord Anglia Education’s growth in the region,” Jack Hennessy, partner and co-head of education within BPEA EQT’s advisory team, said in a statement.

7. Sixth Street goes for a goal with Soccer-related investments

San Francisco-based private equity firm Sixth Street has been busy in the sports sector this year. In April, the firm backed the creation of expansion NWSL team the Bay Area FC.

The Bay Area FC will make its debut on the field in 2024. Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman will serve on the NWSL’s board of governors.

To top it off, Sixth Street announced the launch of the Soccer Champions Tour in May. The Soccer Champions Tour was a series of games played this summer in major markets across the US featuring top international teams such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.