Grey Rock to merge with SPAC ENPC, will go public on NYSE

Grey Rock Investment Partners has agreed to merge with Executive Network Partnering Corporation, a blank check company, for a valuation of $1.3 billion. When the deal closes, the newly combined company will operate as Granite Ridge Resources and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GRNT.”

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grey Rock Investment Partners (“Grey Rock”), a Dallas-based investment firm, and Executive Network Partnering Corporation (“ENPC”) (NYSE: ENPC), a special purpose acquisition entity, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to complete a $1.3 billion business combination resulting in the formation of publicly traded Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (“Granite Ridge”). Subject to approval by the ENPC stockholders and customary regulatory requirements, Granite Ridge intends to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “GRNT” upon closing, which is expected to occur later this year. Granite Ridge will be led by chief executive officer Luke Brandenberg and chief financial officer Tyler Farquharson.

Leadership Perspectives

“We see a tremendous market opportunity driven by the ever-increasing global demand for traditional energy commodities,” said Griffin Perry, Co-Founder of Grey Rock. “In creating Granite Ridge, we have the unique opportunity to build a new company anchored by a premiere, scaled, non-operated oil and gas platform diversified across five of the most prolific basins in the United States.” Matt Miller, Co-Founder of Grey Rock added, “We are excited to partner with ENPC to enter the public markets and deliver on our commitment to create healthy, risk-adjusted returns in underserved areas of the oil and gas market, while creating long-term value for Granite Ridge’s stockholders.”

“This transaction with Grey Rock reflects our philosophy and commitment to matching accomplished, proven executives and great assets, with the proper capital structure to maximize results and value creation,” said Paul Ryan, Chairman of ENPC and former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. “As hydrocarbons continue to play an important role in the global energy mix, we are confident that Granite Ridge, led by a world-class team with deep operational, technical, and financial expertise, is a compelling opportunity for investors looking to participate in the energy space.”

“I look forward to leading Granite Ridge as we enter the public market and seize the opportunities presented by today’s energy environment,” said Luke Brandenberg, future Granite Ridge chief executive officer. “As demonstrated by consistent success across multiple hydrocarbon price cycles and a fortress balance sheet, Grey Rock is unique among its peer group. Our team at Granite Ridge will maintain Grey Rock’s strategic, adaptable approach as we focus on non-operated working interest and joint ventures, partner with experienced operators in the most prolific basins, leverage real-time data and analytics, and build a diversified asset base that generates attractive returns and substantial value for our partners.”

Transaction Details

In connection with this transaction, Grey Rock will contribute oil and gas assets currently held in its Fund I, Fund II, and Fund III portfolios to Granite Ridge in exchange for equity. Grey Rock will not receive any cash proceeds as part of this transaction and will roll all of its equity into the pro forma company. Assuming no redemptions paid from ENPC cash in trust, gross proceeds of approximately $414 million held in the trust account will be transferred to Granite Ridge in connection with the transaction for growth capital purposes, including future acquisitions.

Members of the Grey Rock team will continue to help manage the assets post-transaction through a long-term services agreement, providing technical, legal, commercial, acquisition and divestment, and back-office support. The seasoned team brings significant oil and gas experience across multiple basins, having generated strong returns through various cycles.

Granite Ridge and Grey Rock have agreed that during the term of the services agreement, Granite Ridge and any additional oil and gas-focused funds managed by Grey Rock shall have the opportunity to jointly participate in investment opportunities for upstream oil and gas assets, with 75% of any future transactions allocated to Granite Ridge and 25% of any future transactions allocated to oil and gas funds managed by Grey Rock.