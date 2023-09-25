Why GTCR likes networks in general and R&T Deposit Solutions in particular

GTCR has a track record of investing in businesses that leverage networks, including Solera, Camp Systems, CallCredit and Optimal Blue.

The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature Bank have highlighted the importance of balance sheet and cash management services, like those provided by R&T Deposit Solutions.

To that end, in August, Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR took a 50 percent stake in R&T. The remaining 50 percent of the New York-based company is owned by existing shareholders, which include Estancia Capital Partners and R&T’s founding team and employees.

To find out how R&T fits into GTCR’s investment strategy, what it has in common with the firm’s past investments and what else GTCR has backed lately, PE Hub spoke with Mike Hollander, a managing director at the firm.

R&T provides deposit and liquidity offerings to financial intermediaries, utilizing tech-enabled services to help banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet cash sweep, deposit funding and securities-based lending needs.

GTCR had first touched base with Estancia on a potential deal at the top of the year before SVB’s collapse in March, Hollander recalled.

“We were talking about ways we could partner and help facilitate [R&T’s] continued growth from an organic perspective, where the company is very focused on continuing to build out its product categories, its technology platforms and data and analytics opportunities and then continuing to digitize as much of the platform as possible,” he said.

GTCR and Estancia appointed Susan Cosgrove to executive chairperson. Cosgrove spent over 20 years in executive roles with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. Most recently, she was president and before that she was CFO. During that time, Cosgrove helped build out their product offering, technology capabilities and customer relationships as a company focused on equity products, income products, and others, globally.

Hollander said that Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation is owned by a consortium of banks and wealth management firms. “Given her roles there, Susan has very deep relationships with senior folks at those banks and multinational firms,” he added. “We think Susan will be very beneficial for the company’s go-to-market strategy around a number of banks that are both R&T customers and depository trust companies.”

Network power

One attraction of R&T for GTCR was its familiarity with vertical network businesses, which are a grouping of parties that all share very specific or niche interests. In the case of R&T, its network consists of banks and wealth management firms that make deposits using its services.

Hollander said vertical network businesses cross over a number of sectors. They also are strategically important to customers, because the business is being driven through the network of users that are repeatedly using the service.

“GTCR has a long history of investing in network-based businesses,” Hollander said. “They’ve generally been very successful deals for us.”

Hollander pointed to several deals as examples:

This history spans all the way back to 2005, when GTCR acquired provider of risk and asset management data and SaaS company Solera. In 2007, Solera completed an IPO. The company was taken private by a group led by Vista Equity Partners in 2016. In 2021, Solera was in talks to go public via a SPAC formed by Apollo, but the deal fell through.

In 2012, GTCR acquired private aviation SaaS provider Camp Systems from Warburg Pincus. The firm agreed to sell the Merrimack, New Hampshire-headquartered company to Hearst in 2016.

In 2014, GTCR acquired consumer data manager CallCredit from Vitruvian. The PE firm sold the Leeds, UK-based company to TransUnion for $1.4 billion in 2018.

In 2016, GTCR invested $350 million in Optimal Blue, a cloud-based provider of enterprise lending services to the mortgage industry. The firm sold the company to Black Knight in 2020.

“One of the hallmarks about networks is the liquidity of the network,” Hollander adds. “That creates substantial barriers to new entrants, and creates a strong defensibility around the business model that we find very important.”

Active since spring fundraise

GTCR has been active recently. This includes September when the firm announced that it acquired Foundation Source, a Fairfield, Connecticut-based provider of foundation management services from Incline Equity Partners.

In August, the firm completed its acquisition of compliance and supply chain management software company Once For All from Warburg Pincus. Also in August, GTCR acquired commercial security and safety provider Protection 1 for $1.6 billion from ADT.

In July, GTCR announced the acquisition of Worldpay, a provider of payment processing services from FIS, a global payments service based in Jacksonville, Florida. The deal is expected to close in 2024. The firm recently closed its 14th fund at a hard cap of $11.5 billion.

“We just raised our new fund in April, so we have substantial powder,” Hollander said. “We feel like we’ve been able to push forward in this environment of investing, while quite a lot of other folks have pulled back.”