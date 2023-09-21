Healthcare staffing shortages at the heart of BV’s acquisition of Hardenbergh

Aging patients and more procedures are driving demand for medical services professionals, said BV's Sean Wilder.

Demand is soaring for nurses and other medical services professionals, “driven by aging patient demographics and corresponding increased procedure volumes, new venues of care (ie: telehealth), and increased clinician count,” Sean Wilder, managing director, BV Investment Partners, told PE Hub.

In August, the mid-market private equity firm closed the acquisition of Hardenbergh Group. Founded in 1991 by Mary Hardenbergh, the Detroit-based company is a provider of MSPs to roughly 1,500 healthcare institutions.

BV declined to disclose terms of the deal, but the Boston firm typically invests in companies with enterprise values between $150 million and $300 million.

“The real driver is these health systems own top imperatives around patient safety and care quality, physician development, risk management and financial performance,” Wilder said. At its core, Hardenbergh performs a specialized service of staffing back-office MSPs trained in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) functions.

Hardenbergh expects to make bolt-on acquisitions of companies that layer on top of the company’s core GRC functions. Potential deal targets include founder- and management-backed companies that perform provider credentialing and workforce management services.

Wilder said outside of Hardenbergh’s core MSP market, new acquisitions could also enable the company to expand into adjacent markets, such as health payer services.

Back in 2019, Hardenbergh began to diversify outside of its core MSP staffing service business model, by acquiring MDReview, a peer-to-peer website that allows doctors and other medical professionals to submit and read reviews of other professionals in the medical field.

BV reached an agreement to buy Hardenbergh after participating in a limited auction process run by Silvermark Partners, a Nashville-based mid-market investment bank, Wilder said.

Hardenbergh represents the second healthcare-focused investment for BV Investment Partners Fund XI, after Imagenet Global, a Tampa-based provider of digital transformation, contact center and claims adjudication services to health plan providers.

BV closed Fund XI on September 12 with $1.75 billion of capital allocations, exceeding a hard cap target of $1.5 billion.

Ropes & Gray advised BV on the fund raise and the recent acquisition.

PE Hub has chronicled previous PE investments aimed at addressing the urgent shortage of nurses and other MSPs. Other firms acquiring healthcare staffing agencies include HIG Capital, One Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo.