Inside the deal: Nordic Capital plays growing regulatory burden with ActiveViam

Nordic Capital will pin growth for ActiveViam around organic strategies, although there could be M&A opportunities, according to the firm.

Increasing regulatory compliance to tighten risk exposure on banks and other financial institutions in the US and Europe attracted Nordic Capital Advisors, a Stockholm, Sweden-headquartered firm, to invest in ActiveViam, a risk analytics and regulatory compliance software provider.

Late last month, Nordic Capital acquired a majority stake in the New York-based company. ActiveViam serves Tier 1 and 2 banks, and other financial institutions such as hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges and regulators. Its products offer monitoring and analytics on positions through consolidating data to provide a holistic picture of real-time risk exposure.

Regulators in the US and in Europe are pushing banks “to have a much more up-to-date view on their risk exposure, and having a tool that provides a holistic picture is quite helpful,” said Emil Anderson, a partner at Nordic Capital.

Many banks consolidate their post day trading to sum up activities of the day and regulators are tightening their oversight to make sure that banks stay in control of their operations, according to Anderson.

“Large US banks in particular face a short deadline until mid-2025 to implement regulation known as FRTB [Fundamental Review of the Trading Book], aiming for standardization of risk measures across credit, market and operational risk,” he added.

The FRTB includes a comprehensive suite of capital rules developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision that are intended to be applied to banks’ wholesale trading activities, according to the International Capital Market Association.

“[FRTB] is the next step in the evolution of banking regulation and is timely following the aftermath of the SVB failure and regional bank crisis,” added the Nordic Capital partner.

The US banking sector, especially regional banks, are smarting from the turmoil of last year that tanked banks such as SVB and First Republic.

Banks and other financial institutions need this software, according to Anderson, “because it provides them with a single pane-of-glass view of their exposures across asset classes and geographies.” He described the software as sticky for financial institutions, a situation that will likely create more opportunities for the business.

For many banks, building their own systems has proven costly and time consuming, hence the increasing demand for ActiveViam’s services. Without naming the specific regulators, Anderson claimed that the ActiveViam’s tools have also been used by regulators to evaluate risk positions at financial institutions.

Nordic Capital said almost 40 percent of Tier 1 banks worldwide work with ActiveViam technology, and the company has an especially strong footprint in Europe and North America.

ActiveViam has been on Nordic Capital’s radar for several years. But the conversation for acquisition between the PE firm and the company founders only started last year.

Nordic Capital likes founder-led companies, according to Anderson, because it is “super synergistic” as “founders come with a depth of knowledge from having built the business and product – which complements our expertise we can bring from other similar situations.”

Growth will primarily be based on organic strategies, although there could be M&A opportunities.

Industry expertise

Nordic Capital has had a number of investments targeting the financial sector. Earlier this year, it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Zafin, a Vancouver-based company that supports banks in upgrading their core systems.

Last year, the firm exited Macrobond, a provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data to Francisco Partners.

There are many similarities between Macrobond and ActiveViam, according to Anderson. “We identified a market-leading product and saw a big opportunity to help the founders expand and accelerate their growth internationally. There are many similarities in that to the ActiveViam opportunity,” he said.

The sale of Microbond gave Nordic Capital a return of approximately 6x, according to a source close to the matter at the time of the sale.

Asked if the firm will likely follow the same path as Microbond on ActiveViam, Anderson said: “ActiveViam is a great company that we’re very excited about and see a big opportunity to continue their successes in the market. While we always strive to achieve significant value creation in our companies, no situation or company is the same.”