Inside the deal: Why H&F and Valeas invested in Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly is ranked among the top 10 advisory CPA firms in the US.

Widening complexities for the role of chief financial officer, especially for mid-sized businesses, coupled with a shortage of certified public accountants, are some of the factors that attracted both Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners to invest in Baker Tilly.

Blake Kleinman, a partner at H&F, together with Ed Woiteshek, co-founder and managing partner at Valeas, told PE Hub that their investment will seek to grow Baker Tilly to position it for a wider market share, especially for the growing mid-sized businesses.

Baker Tilly is ranked in the top 10 advisory CPA firms in the US, but the top four CPA firms, namely Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG, are largely focused on very large corporations.

“We thought Baker Tilly was the best platform in terms of the strength of the leadership team, its brand and because it already has national coverage,” said Kleinman. “It already had the coverage of audit, tax and advisory and consulting services. It already had the scale as a top 10 player.”

Baker Tilly will be restructured as two entities: Baker Tilly Advisory Group LP, which will provide the firm’s business advisory, tax and other services, and Baker Tilly US LLP, which will provide the firm’s attest services.

The deal was supported by all Baker Tilly partners, and they are going to be owning equity alongside H&F and Valeas, with the same economic security, according to Kleinman. “That’s really a powerful alignment.”

“There are increased hours from existing clients because of increasing complexities,” the H&F partner said. While Baker Tilly has added other services to its stacks, one of the opportunities for the firm is cross-selling advisory services back to its core audit and tax customers.

The accounting sector is increasingly facing regulatory complexities, a factor that will likely add to demand for Baker Tilly services.

The CPA market is also widely fragmented. The sector is also facing an operational shift, said Woiteshek. “We think the mid-market CPA area has really gone through an inflection point of a big evolution from how it used to operate to the next generation of how the businesses will operate, which is partly a shift from a partnership to an equity-based incentive structure,” he explained.

Yet as the obligations and the complexities of being a CFO at a mid-market company are growing, Woiteshek said the number of CPAs in the US is going down. To deal with the supply-demand constraint, the Valeas co-founder said there is room to utilize technology, which he said is early in the CPA space.

“What these platforms need to do is to increase the productivity of the industry and invest in a next-gen operating system, invest in technology and consolidate,” said the Valeas co-founder, while claiming that this transaction will change Baker Tilly’s trajectory.

But how will that trajectory change?

“We think this transaction will just set it up to compete in ways that the industry really hasn’t seen and should allow Baker Tilly to accelerate all the success that it had in the past,” said Woiteshek.

According to Kleinman, the transition for the Baker Tilly platform will position its value proposition to talent and to clients and to potential M&A targets in a way that is “differentiated from what else was out there.”

Competition for talent is tight within the CPA market. Reputation and brand matters too in attracting and retaining clients.

This investment will enhance Baker Tilly’s ability to compete for talent, said Kleinman. “Part of this business is that if you can attract the right people with the right capabilities, then you can do more work.”

Co-investment

Both H&F and Valeas said they have many things in common, although they are different in scale. H&F is a large-scale investor while Valeas is a small- to mid-cap investor.

“We have deep experience in people businesses and these sort of primary capital transactions,” Kleinman said. “Valeas has great experience in mid-market consolidation. They are going to be very focused on working closely with the team to industrialize the M&A engine in terms of sourcing, execution and integration.”

Baker Tilly was valued at an enterprise value of over $2 billion for this deal. None of the players has a majority stake in Baker Tilly although H&F and Valeas have a combined ownership which is a little over 50 percent, according to Kleinman.

For regulatory and independence reasons, the audit part of the firm will continue to be owned by the audit partners themselves in what’s called an alternative practice structure, explained Kleinman.

“That is to ensure the independence of the audit function. They will run their own business and decide who their clients are and they will decide who gets a clean audit and the remuneration of those partners will be decided by that firm,” he said. “Our investment will be into a holding company at the top.”

Looking ahead, Kleinman believes Baker Tilly will grow faster than the market trends. “The industry grows at between 6-8 percent and we think will grow faster than that through gaining share.”