Inside the exit: Gryphon Investors’ Mark Fuller on fire and safety opportunities

Gryphon invested in Potter Global Technologies in 2017 before exiting to KKR in November.

Gryphon Investors exited Potter Global Technologies, a fire and life safety equipment manufacturer based in St Louis, Missouri, to KKR in November.

Potter provides fire safety and communication products used during emergency situations. KKR said it plans to scale the 125-year-old company organically and through add-on acquisitions.

PE Hub caught up with Mark Fuller, a managing director in Gryphon’s Industrial Growth Group, to hear about how the San Francisco-based firm scaled Potter during its ownership.

What was Gryphon Investors’ strategy for growing Potter Global Technologies?

When Gryphon invested in Potter in 2017, the company was a 100-year-old brand in the fire safety market with a leading sprinkler monitoring product but a relatively nascent fire systems offering.

We saw an immediate opportunity to scale Potter to be competitive in the fire systems space. With our knowledge of the fire safety market from prior investments in Jensen Hughes and Consolidated Fire Protection, the company was a perfect fit for Gryphon’s integrated Deal-Ops model.

Gryphon senior deal and operating executives, who have years of relevant industrials, financial and C-level operating experience, supported Potter’s board and management team in critical business-building initiatives including investing in significant R&D personnel and resources to develop cutting-edge fire systems products to compete in the highly-regulated, attractive space. We also made four acquisitions to expand Potter’s product portfolio across the fire safety and emergency communications markets.

What was the mix of M&A and organic growth?

Potter drove a number of organic growth initiatives, including expanding its salesforce and growing the company’s customer base. Organic initiatives represented the majority of the company’s growth during Gryphon’s ownership. Potter also completed four add-on acquisitions, including Valcom, which gave Potter a leadership position in the mass notification market.

Where does demand for Potter’s services come from?

Potter operates in an industry with attractive fundamentals driven by stringent product requirements. The market demands increasingly intelligent, connected products, which Potter developed through its 120-person R&D team. Potter serves a variety of primarily commercial end-markets in the education, industrial and healthcare sectors.

We understand that the exit market is tight because of the macroeconomic environment. How did the deal with KKR come together?

Potter engaged Harris Williams to manage a sale process. Potter’s attractive industry dynamics, strong performance and best-in-class management team made the company an attractive business for continued growth.

How did Potter Global Technologies fit in Gryphon Investors’ portfolio?

Potter was part of our Industrial Growth Group’s portfolio, and fitted well with our group’s focus on specialty electronics manufacturing and expertise in building technologies. We were also able to leverage Gryphon’s prior experience across the fire safety value chain.