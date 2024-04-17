Inside the exit: How the fall of SVB spurred ICD’s growth before sale to Tradeweb

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
'The SVB crisis really put a magnifying glass on their [ICD] capabilities and the problems that their software addresses,' said Andrew Dodson, managing partner at Parthenon Capital.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination