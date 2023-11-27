Inside the exit: Riverside invested in tech and talent to grow Energy Exemplar

In October, the Riverside Company announced that it had agreed to sell Energy Exemplar (EE) to Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners. Based in North Adelaide, Australia, EE makes simulation software for utilities and power companies.

Riverside invested in EE back in 2017, out of the firm’s Australia Fund. The firm said EE has grown at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate since 2018 and currently serves more than 500 utilities, power companies and consultants in roughly 80 countries.

PE Hub caught up with Simon Feiglin, a managing partner at Riverside who is based in Melbourne, to learn about the firm’s playbook – which it hopes to repeat with EventsAIR, an events management software provider Riverside bought in 2022.

What was Riverside’s strategy for growing EE?

Our original plan was to focus on three key areas: first, we wanted to upgrade the management team, transitioning from an Adelaide-centric entrepreneurial culture to a globally-focused corporatized team; second, we wanted to invest in the software platform itself to make sure that our market-leading solution developed as the market did; and third, we wanted to greatly expand our sales and marketing capabilities so that we could provide the best possible solutions to our customers globally. In all three areas, we were able to succeed.

We were fortunate to recruit David Wilson [formerly of McKinsey & Company and GE Power] as our CEO, and together with him, we built a global leadership team. Our development team expanded from Adelaide, and we now have a significant presence in the US and India in addition to Australia, enabling us to meet customer needs with 24×7 coverage, while at the same time we developed a cloud solution, extended our offering from the electricity markets into a number of adjacent areas such as gas and hydro, and also developed a range of dataset solutions for our customers which enabled us to offer them an increased set of tools to resolve their needs. Finally, we now have a meaningful sales presence across the globe, bringing us closer to our customers.

What was the mix of M&A and organic growth?

We completed one important add-on less than three months into our hold period, acquiring Salt Lake City-based EPIS. From that point forward, our growth was solely driven organically. We were able to consistently deliver growth through a combination of investing in our technology platform to assure that we were offering high-quality solutions to meet growing customer needs, and then making sure that we invested in sales and customer support across the globe so that we could be there for our customer whenever and wherever they needed us. The combination of an outstanding product in conjunction with world-class customer care was instrumental to our success.

What role does EE play in the energy market?

Energy markets continue to become more complex, given by the transition towards alternative, renewable, forms of energy supply and consumption. As such, generators, regulators, traders, consultants, even academics who focus on this field are increasingly challenged as they seek to understand near-term and long-term trends and how they can best respond to these trends. EE’s core product, Plexos, is a simulation and modeling tool designed specifically to address those needs, and therefore is exceptionally appealing to its customers who seek to understand where the world is headed and how they can best utilize their own resources in this changing world.

How did the deal with Vista and Blackstone come together?

As a leading software solution playing to the energy transition thematic, we had received a tremendous amount of inbound interest from both financial and strategic players for several years. We had a strategy from day one that we had been implementing, so for many years, we noted the interest but chose not to pursue anything further. We originally invested in EE in 2017, and once we got into 2023, we felt that we had achieved our goals, and agreed with Glenn Drayton, the founder of the company and our partner in this investment, along with senior management, that it was time to explore opportunities with other partners who could provide additional financial and strategic support and extend the strategies that we had implemented. We retained Lazard to assist us with this process and spoke with a large number of possible partners. The combined team of Blackstone and Vista aggressively pursued the opportunity, and it was evident to the shareholders and management that their experience in energy transition and software would bring valuable insights to the company. Thus, the result of their deep insights and ability to move quickly and efficiently made them a compelling buyer of the company.

How does EE fit in Riverside’s portfolio?

Software investing is one of Riverside’s core industry groups, with scores of companies currently in our global portfolio. In Australia, we have an investment in a company called EventsAIR, which provides a global software solution into the events technology space. We are pursuing a very similar playbook to EE, where we are focusing on strengthening our management team, investing heavily in the software platform itself and expanding our sales and marketing efforts globally. We only made this investment in 2022, so we are early in our journey. But we see many parallels to EE in terms of opportunity. We also have a number of other software opportunities that we are pursuing. We love the idea of finding great Australian- and New Zealand-based software businesses and growing them globally.