Inside the exit: How Warburg transformed Procare Solutions

The evolution of Procare Solutions involved switching from a desktop-focused software product into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, a strategy that paid off during the covid-19 pandemic as many childcare centers accelerated digital adoption, according to Ashutosh Somani, a managing director at investment firm Warburg Pincus.

Warburg agreed to sell Procare Solutions, a Denver-based provider of childcare center management software and payments processing, to Roper Technologies for $1.86 billion earlier in January. Warburg bought a majority stake in Procare from TA Associates in 2018.

As part of the transaction, Boston-based TA Associates, which maintained a minority stake from the 2018 partial exit, is selling its interest in Procare.

Procare serves more than 37,000 childcare centers in the US, providing a range of services that help administrators maintain a core system of records and workflow for operational, compliance, staffing, billing and accounting functions, including payments.

The Procare investment was part of Warburg’s integrated payments thesis that was developed around 2015. “It was about finding software companies which are dominant in their vertical that are already monetizing payments or have an opportunity to monetize payments,” Somani, who focuses on investments in the software and payments sectors at Warburg, said.

The SaaS model was part of the growth strategy. “We started to canvass the market and look for smaller competitors who had a SaaS product that we could buy,” he said. Before that, Procare was operating as a desktop product.

To find a good fit for the new model, Warburg “did pretty extensive diligence on eight to 10 players and ultimately picked Kinderlime, which became the foundation of Procare’s SaaS offering.” Founded in 2012, Kinderlime developed software for a wide range of child-focused customer segments, from in-home to multi-center organizations.

The Kinderlime acquisition also helped expand Procare’s services. This included the parent engagement product, an increasingly popular application for parents. “We took that product, developed it further and sold it into our existing base,” Somani said. The majority of centers didn’t have this technology. According to Somani, this parent engagement product helped bring “stickiness” to the business and drove growth.

Among other strategies, Warburg moved Procare’s headquarters to Denver from Medford, Oregon, where the firm thought it could attract more talent. “We hired the entire senior leadership team of eight senior executives to support Procare’s CEO, JoAnn Kintzel,” he said.

Warburg also focused on strengthening Procare’s sales and marketing department. “When we invested in Procare, I think it was five times bigger than the next largest competitor, but most of the market was still unvended,” he said. “Most child centers were still not using business management software like Procare to manage their business, and we saw a big opportunity to go and sell our product.”

Warburg also invested a lot in research and development, according to Somani.

Besides Kinderlime, Procare made five add-on deals to enhance its operations. They included Cirrus Group LLC, a SaaS provider of operational, financial and customer management solutions for childcare facilities, school districts and community education centers. Another was ChildPlus Software, which provides Head Start management software. Other acquisitions included Sandbox, EZCare and LifeCubby.

But it was not all rosy transforming Procare for Warburg.

In 2020, the covid pandemic hit, and it shuttered many childcare centers as in-person activities closed to combat the spread of the virus. Since most Procare services are tied to processing tuition payments, business was disrupted. “It was scary in the short term,” explained Somani, “but a benefit in the long term.”

On the benefit side, the pandemic helped accelerate the adoption of software by childcare centers, according to the Warburg managing director. Most childcare centers ended up championing a wide range of technologies from Procare to navigate the pandemic.

“This end market is typically pretty slow moving in terms of technology adoption but covid accelerated the adoption curve. This helped drive a V-shaped recovery for Procare,” he said.

Payment investments

The secret sauce in the payments business model, according to Somani, is that it is a sticky business, meaning it generates repeat customers.

Even in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment, the company benefited as many childcare centers signed up. “Because Procare makes most of its money through payments, it has an interesting dynamic where as customers grow, classroom size grows and tuition increases. That actually benefits Procare because the company is paid as a percent of the payments volume it processes.”

Looking ahead, Somani said the retention metrics are strong.

“We love this business model, and we love vertical software companies, particularly those that are number one in their respective market and those that have an opportunity to get into payments revenue. They are good businesses with healthy growth potential,” he said.

Due to the current uncertainty in the economy, the exit market has largely been muted as buyers and sellers couldn’t agree on valuations. But according to Somani, there is still a robust market for high-quality companies.

“I would say: Are we in the frothiness of 2021? The answer is absolutely not because the markets have become much more discerning. But if you have a high-quality business with good operating metrics, good retention and good profitability, then I think there is very much a robust environment for exits.”