Inyarek is ‘focused, hungry and ready to hunt’

After 15 years together at Old Ironsides Energy, a conventional energy PE investor spun off of Liberty Energy Holdings (a Liberty Mutual subsidiary), Chris Stoeckle, Brett Estwanik and Paul Kaboub formed Inyarek Partners this year to focus on energy transition businesses.

The Dedham, Massachusetts-based mid-market sponsor is focused on three sub-sectors in the energy transition: low carbon fuels, distributed power and renewable value chain opportunities. The PE firm’s focus is on asset development opportunities with an investment size of $50 million-$150 million equity checks per portfolio investment, Stoeckle told PE Hub.

Inyarek announced its official launch in February, though its inaugural portfolio investment dates back to November.

Joining Old Ironsides in 2013, Stoeckle and partners were responsible for the evaluation and execution of new and active investments in the Boston firm’s PE and oil and gas working interest portfolios.

In its core sub-sector, low carbon fuels, Stoeckle likened Inyarek’s first investment in renewable natural gas company Redtail Renewables to historic investments his team had done at Old Ironsides, with the landfill gas to energy company’s business model similar to a midstream investment in the energy PE group.

Inyarek partnered with Redtail’s management team, including CEO Casey Holsapple, who was previously VP of Business Development at Kinetrex Energy, an RNG company sold in 2021 to Kinder Morgan for $310 million.

The Redtail deal was sourced at Old Ironsides and brought to Inyarek as part of the spinout.

Besides low carbon fuels, Inyarek is also focused on potential equity investments in distributed power such as battery storage, as well as renewable value chain opportunities such as transportation, processing and storage for low-carbon fuels.

After initially committing capital to Redtail, Inyarek plans to raise direct investment vehicles for specific investments in the future, and eventually a traditional fund focused on multiple opportunities, Stoeckle said. This year Inyarek expects to execute up to three additional opportunity investments after Redtail.

In November, Inyarek invested over $53.5 million in equity into the RNG opportunity fund, according to an SEC filing.

Asked about the investor’s bird of prey name reference in Inyarek, Stoeckle said the name was “inspired by a falconry term that describes the bird in peak condition: focused, hungry and ready to hunt.” The PE sponsor is surveying the energy transition landscape for target opportunities.

Together at their prior firm, conventional energy PE firm Old Ironsides, Stoeckle, Kaboub and partner Brett Estwanik participated in about 30 transactions involving $2 billion of assets under management.

PE Hub continues to track new PE sponsors to launch or spin off from legacy investment firms, such as Acadia Infrastructure Capital and Glentra Capital.

Inyarek differentiates itself from other mid market energy investors by bringing the trio’s long track record of underwriting and managing energy projects to bear while partnering with asset developers with significant experience in their sub-sector.

The Boston area investor’s targets are ones that strategics or infrastructure capital providers would be interested in, but are still early stage in the PE cycle. Strategics and infrastructure investors could be the likely buyer universe for Inyarek investments after a typical multi-year holding period, Stoeckle said.

