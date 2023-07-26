Kinterra Capital eyes rising copper demand with White Pine North investment

Demand for critical minerals, such as copper, is set to rise with the acceleration of energy transition and the proliferation of electric vehicles, Cheryl Brandon and Kamal Toor, co-managing partners and co-founders of Kinterra Capital, told PE Hub.

The Toronto firm’s Kinterra Copper USA recently teamed up with Highland Copper Company to acquire a 66 percent stake in the White Pine North copper project. The deal, which was announced earlier in July, provides Kinterra Copper with a controlling interest in the JV with majority board representation.

Located in the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, White Pine North is one of the largest independent copper development projects in the US, with approximately 5.7 billion pounds of copper and an $821 million net present value with a 22-year mine life, according to the company.

“Within all three aspects of the energy transition (which is transmission, generation, and storage), copper is a massive input,” Brandon said in an interview, adding that demand for copper is expected to double within the next decade.

The proliferation of electric vehicles is fueling demand. An EV carries up to four times the amount of copper as a gas-powered car.

As the US is priming to be a giant EV battery technology producer with multiple gigafactories underway, Brandon said she expects their investment to be a key player. “We typically partner with auto manufacturers and battery manufacturers and come up with long-term arrangements and supply contracts to be able to provide the critical minerals.”

And as the race to secure critical minerals gains momentum, especially with the scrutiny of the supply chain and ESG concerns in mining, clients are more sensitive to sourcing issues, Toor said.

“What we are seeing specifically on the EV side is the car manufacturers are taking control of securing their supply chain to lock down the supply of these minerals because they want to reduce geopolitical risk in their supply chain and also they want to control ESG factors,” he said.

Copper is also in high demand for the development and storage of renewable energy.

Technical team

“We don’t take passive positions,” Toor said. “We are control-oriented, and the reason is that we derive value through our technical team. We have a very deep bench internally of metallurgists, geologists, permitting folks, mining engineers and hydrometallurgy. We need to control a project in order to apply our technical skills and to move a project closer to production.”

Part of the firm’s thesis is developed around the “structural underinvestment in critical minerals over the past decade,” says Toor, “and given the amount of these critical minerals that are required for energy transition, we just collectively haven’t invested enough in [their] development.”

The US government’s support for critical minerals, as underlined in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), is another motivator for Kinterra. The IRA has billions of dollars meant to promote and secure the local supply of critical minerals, mainly to de-risk the supply chain.

This goes along with the firm’s thesis of only investing in stable jurisdictions. “The reason we focus on stable jurisdictions and stable regulatory environments is because the environmental regulation in places like the United States and Canada and Australia are exceptionally high,” Tour explained.

This will also give confidence to their clients that the copper is being mined in an ESG- friendly manner. There have been concerns about mining investors, their relationship with the communities from where they operate as well as the way they reclaim and rehabilitate the mining sites, which is all under the ESG theme.

Even though there are concerns about mining and ESG, Toor said: “When you take a look at the ESG factors around mining critical minerals, people have to keep in mind that ultimately as we mine out these minerals, they support energy transition, and they are having a positive greenhouse gas impact.”

In terms of operations and growth, Brandon said “A lot of the timelines will be informed by our interactions and engagement within the communities,” adding that Kinterra expects that the project will be “construction ready and will be advancing toward production in a relatively short timeline.”