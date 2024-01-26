KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services goes public

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring is a provider of home health services.

The stock began trading January 26, 2024 on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “BTSG” and “BTSGU,” respectively

Goldman Sachs, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Jefferies LLC, Morgan Stanley, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are serving as the lead underwriters

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976

BrightSpring Health Services, which is backed by KKR, has priced its IPO of 53.3 million shares at $13 per share. The stock began trading January 26, 2024 on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “BTSG” and “BTSGU,” respectively.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring is a provider of home health services.

BrightSpring plans on using the net proceeds to pay down loans and make required payments in connection with the termination of its monitoring agreement with KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Jefferies LLC, Morgan Stanley, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Guggenheim Securities, LLC, and Leerink Partners LLC are serving as the lead underwriters.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.