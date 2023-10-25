KKR’s Stephen Shanley: Accelerated digital transformation enhancing investment opportunities

Last week, KKR closed its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III at approximately $3 billion. The fund is focused on investing in growth technology companies across North America, Europe and Israel. PE Hub caught up with Stephen Shanley, partner and head of Tech Growth in Europe at KKR, to discuss how the firm is planning to invest in this current fund, technology opportunities KKR is looking at and how the war between Israel and Hamas affects the firm’s strategy.

What opportunities are you looking forward to investing in with this fund?

Like its predecessor funds, this fund will focus on investing in leading growth-stage companies across the technology sector.

We look to partner with entrepreneurs in market-leading, defining and disrupting companies across technology verticals. We invest across a wide range of opportunities, starting once a company has achieved clear product market fit, significant revenue traction, and a proven business model, and can support companies throughout their lifecycle, including as a public company. We are particularly interested in companies that can leverage the vast set of resources across the KKR platform to accelerate their growth ambitions.

Which technologies are you most excited about when it comes to investing?

We predominantly focus on investing in software companies but do so across a wide variety of verticals within software. Some of the areas we have historically focused on, and had significant success in, include: cybersecurity (Darktrace, KnowBe4, ReliaQuest, ForgeRock, NetSpi, Semperis), financial software (OneStream, Ivalua, 09, Paddle), application development (OutSystems and Leapwork) and fintech (Feedzai, Qonto, Anchorage, +Simple).

This fund is coming at a time when there is so much buzz around AI. Are you looking for opportunities in this space?

We see AI as a foundational technology that nearly all of our investments are leveraging in their product. We also invest in scaled assets where AI is the primary enabler of their product, for example Darktrace, a market-leading AI-based cyber-security platform listed on the LSE.

What’s driving tech deals?

The accelerated pace of digital transformation is enhancing the investment opportunity in the technology space. Specifically, companies are increasing their reliance on technology while at the same time customers are shifting their daily activities to the digital world. This has created an environment that is ripe for investment, especially around helping businesses operate and serve their customers better and more securely.

NGT III is the successor to the firm’s NGT I and NGT II growth funds. Can you give us examples of companies that you invested in using the two funds?

As often happens with leading technology companies, many of our most successful companies find substantial new growth opportunities during our holding period. This can create situations where we have an opportunity to reinvest from a new pool of capital. Examples of this include DarkTrace, KnowBe4, Onestream, OutSystems, and NetSPI.

What are some successful tech exits for KKR and what have you learned from them?

With all of our investments we work with management teams to build exit optionality, which we find to be a key driver of ultimate value. Our exits are well distributed across strategic acquirers, IPOs and private-equity-led exits. Some of our notable exits include: the IPO and subsequent sale of KnowBe4 to Vista Equity Partners – a transaction that KKR re-invested in and remains a significant shareholder, the IPO and subsequent sale of ForgeRock to Thoma Bravo, Optimal+’s sale to National Instruments, Wolt’s sale to DoorDash, and Darktrace’s IPO (where we also remain the largest shareholder).

This fund is targeting growth technology companies across North America, Europe and Israel. Why is this your preferred focus?

We decided to focus on these areas because of the significant volume of high-quality growth stage companies in those regions. KKR also pursues growth equity investment opportunities in the technology sector in Asia-Pacific via a dedicated strategy.

How is the war between Israel and Hamas affecting KKR’s investment strategy in Israel?

First and foremost, we are deeply saddened by the terrible attacks on Israel and the humanitarian crisis unfolding. We are working closely with our companies in the country to see how we can best support them during this difficult time. Israel has been one of the most important technology hubs globally for many years and will remain a focus for our strategy.

Read more here about the NGT II.