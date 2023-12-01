LFM bets on SisTech circuit boards as manufacturing moves back to the US

SisTech is the sixth platform company in LFM’s third fund of $310m, which closed in 2022.

Tailwinds from onshoring trends for electronics manufacturing in the US attracted LFM Capital to invest in SisTech Manufacturing, Steve Cook, LFM’s executive managing director, told PE Hub.

SisTech is a producer of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA) based in Bend, Oregon. It manufactures PCBAs for defense, aerospace, industrial and consumer applications. LFM Capital is based in Nashville.

Onshoring, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic, shifted the decades-long trend of relying on foreign producers for certain products, including electronics.

During the pandemic, manufacturers and other consumers who relied on offshore suppliers had their businesses disrupted as the world grappled with the snarled global supply chain. That opened up opportunities for many investors.

“A lot of printed circuit board assembly had moved offshore but we have seen, probably over the last six or seven years, a trend towards moving manufacturing back to the US,” said Cook.

The onshoring trend is supported by a few pillars, from an economic standpoint, geopolitical tensions, to government support through financial and legislative intervention. Circuit boards are increasingly in demand as cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis, come to market.

Bringing manufacturing close to the customer eliminates waste such as non-value-added transportation from overseas, explained Cook. “It is not good for the environment and there is a lot of diesel to be burnt to ship all those goods all over the place,” he said.

The advantage of cheap labor that drove offshoring trends in the past has come under pressure, as wage increases sweep the developing world, the LFM Capital executive managing director said.

“I think with the Chips Act, what we are seeing with China, and what happened in Ukraine, there has been a collective realization that it is really important to have this capability in our country,” he added.

The Chips Act, which allocates about $280 billion to boost the domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, was signed into law last year by President Biden.

“I think our country is about a decade or two too late to be making that investment [but] I’m thrilled that we are making the investment,” Cook said. He added, however, that it is going to take a long time to build the semiconductor fabrication plants that are contemplated in the Chips Act.

Demand for SisTech circuit boards is also rooted in the defense industry. “Most manufacturing for the defense industry is stipulated that it has to be manufactured in the US. We have got some big defense customers,” Cook said.

Besides the defense industry, players from the medical and gaming industries add demand for SisTech’s circuit boards.

On scaling SisTech, Cook said the focus will be on strengthening the sales department. Previously, he said the company grew its sales through “word of mouth.”

Another area of focus for SisTech is expanding the leadership team, according to Cook.

In the medium term, SisTech will turn to M&A to scale SisTech. “As we think of growing this company, having a manufacturing presence in other states makes a lot of sense,” he said, while describing the industry as fragmented.

LFM Strategy

“We’re super passionate about US manufacturing and how important US manufacturing is to both our economy as well as the social fabric of our country,” said Cook, adding that manufacturing jobs help catapult people into the middle class in the US.

Other investments include Weller Metalworks following the acquisition of Muthig Industries, a provider of custom metal fabrication, precision machining and metal stamping services; APQS, a maker of longarm quilting machines used by hobbyist and professional quilters; and IronCraft, a maker of agricultural implements and skid steer attachments utilized on small tractors, skid steer loaders and compact loaders.

Accelevation, a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle and robotic markets, and Novex, a maker of polyurethane belting and sheet products, are other platform investments under the firm’s third fund.

“We are trying to average at least like a 3.75 gross multiple on invested capital, so that we can deliver a 3x net multiple on invested capital to our investors,” said Cook.

