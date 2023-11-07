Lincoln Road scoops up two more landscaping services in the Sun Belt

Considered recession-resilient, landscaping services have attracted PE firms recently, including Audax, One Rock and Trinity Hunt, as well as Lincoln Road.

PE Hub has seen a slew of landscaping deals this year, as private equity firms view the services as recession-resilient. Later this morning, Miami-headquartered Lincoln Road Global Management expects to announce that it is acquiring a pair of companies that serve customers in the so-called Sun Belt states, where the population is growing quickly.

Lincoln Road is buying Silversand Services and SLI Landscape and combining them with its existing portfolio company Zodega Landscaping. The three companies, all of which are headquartered in Houston, will operate under the Silversand Services moniker. Rob Dihu, the CEO of Zodega Landscaping, will serve as CEO of the combined business, which will provide landscaping, irrigation management, tree care, interior plant care and custom holiday decoration services.

“There is significant migration to Sun Belt states resulting in an increase in the number of commercial businesses [homeowners associations], etc., operating within these states,” Jeff Magny, the firm’s managing partner told PE Hub. “This, coupled with fragmentation within the commercial landscaping sector, lends well to an attractive investment opportunity.”

Lincoln Road said there are numerous add-on acquisition opportunities, in both new geographies and new ancillary services with this landscaping focus.

“Our investment thesis is predicated on targeting founder and family-owned businesses that would benefit from operational intervention, coupled with a roll-up strategy,” Magny explained. “This transaction is reflective of that.”

Lincoln Road previously invested in adjacent industries before. Earlier this year, Lincoln Road partially exited Brothers National where the company merged with Pavement Partners, a Bristow, Virginia-based portfolio company of Shoreline Equity Partners, to form Pave America, a pavement service company.

In July 2020, the firm exited Republic Fire Protection where it jointly invested alongside Peninsula Capital Partners. According to Lincoln Road, EBITDA nearly tripled, and Republic made seven acquisitions in three years.

Several other PE firms have been active this year in landscaping deals.

Here are just a few of the recent deals PE Hub has covered: