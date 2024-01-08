Mark Patricof on teaming up with Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Michelle Wie West and more

IMG Academy is 'a feel-good deal where we knew that we were investing in a company where we would generate a nice private equity return but also investing in the future of ultimately thousands of kids.'

The college football season ended when the Michigan Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game on January 8, but there’s still plenty of season left for the pros, as Super Bowl LVIII is coming up on February 11.

For many players, their careers kicked off at private equity-backed IMG Academy. Indeed, dozens of players in the NFL this season are graduates of IMG, based in Bradenton, Florida.

Back in April, BPEA EQT and boarding school owner Nord Anglia Education acquired IMG from Endeavor for $1.25 billion.

Private investment firm Patricof Co also participated, taking a minority stake in IMG, the firm revealed in November.

Patricof Co, also known as P/Co, describes itself as “a differentiated investment and advisory platform that partners with world-class professional athletes to source attractive direct investments and drive superior returns.”

Through P/Co, 50-plus athlete investors participated in the IMG deal, including NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, pro golfer Michelle Wie West, and NBA head coach Steve Kerr.

PE Hub spoke with P/Co founder and CEO Mark Patricof (who, incidentally is the son of Alan Patricof, the founder of VC firm Greycroft Partners and PE firm Apax Partners).

“It was a feel-good deal where we knew that we were investing in a company where we would generate a nice private equity return but also investing in the future of ultimately thousands of kids, using sports as an on-ramp to better lives,” Patricof told PE Hub. “And I really believe that’s the story of IMG Academy. We’ll find some interesting ways to be involved with the camp business that they have.”

Longtime fan

Patricof pursued IMG for some time, calling IMG president Brent Richard every year for the last five years to express interest.

IMG is a private boarding school designed specifically for top student-athletes to train athletically while earning an education. It has more than 1,400 students from over 40 countries on its 600-acre campus. The campus includes several sporting accommodations including 50-plus tennis courts, six baseball fields, an 18-hole golf course, football facilities and two basketball gyms.

In 2022, the company launched IMG Academy+, an online service that can be offered to student-athletes who don’t attend the school. It focuses on nutrition and mental performance for athletes outside of the academy and adds a new revenue stream to the company.

By being acquired by the Hong Kong-based BPEA EQT and New York-headquartered Nord Anglia, there’s hope that IMG can expand globally. Nord Anglia operates 82 boarding schools across 33 countries.

P/Co playbook

Patricof founded P/Co in 2018. Before that, he founded boutique entertainment and media investment bank Mesa Securities, which he sold to Los Angeles-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey. Patricof spent three years at Houlihan as a managing director.

P/Co primarily focuses on buyout and late-stage growth equity investments across mostly consumer-facing categories, including food and beverage, travel and hospitality, health and beauty, and enthusiast brands. The firm has also expanded to investments in farmland and real estate.

Usually a minority investor, P/Co contributes roughly $10 million to $25 million in the average investment and pursues exits with a 3x-to-5x multiple on investment. The firm invests athlete capital that’s commingled with third-party capital that comes from a handful of family offices. Patricof added that in the past three to four years the firm has invested $150 million.

P/Co deploys two strategies. First, the firm co-invests with bigger firms. P/Co co-invested with L Catterton on whole-grain pancake and waffle mix brand Kodiak in 2021. It also was a co-investor on Apax Funds’ acquisition of Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based whiskey distiller Ole Smoky in 2022.

Second, the firm works with over 240 athletes. One advantage of having famous athletes as investors is they can double as influencers, endorsers or promoters. When P/Co invested in Kodiak, Travis Kelce and Sloane Stephens created flapjack and waffle recipes with the Park City, Utah-based company’s products, and posted photos of the finished dishes on their personal social media accounts with fans voting on them.

The firm also invested in New York-headquartered plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest in 2022. One of the investors, NBA star Blake Griffin, participated in a national advertising campaign. Patricof said the campaign has so far received almost 70 million impressions across social media.

“One of our top priorities in any deal is determining how our athletes can best lend their voice and brand to promoting the company and therefore their investment,” Patricof said. “We want them to have skin in the game beyond investing capital. When it makes sense, we want them to be active participants in determining the success of these companies, and one way to do that is to lend their voices through social media or advertising campaigns.”

Patricof said the firm is still formalizing potential activation campaigns with its clients, but there are obvious threads connecting professional athletes to a student-athlete academy which the firm can look into. The firm is flexible in terms of what investments it wants to pursue. It wants the athlete investors to respond emotionally to what the firm invests in.

“It’s been flexible capital because we can do a 30-year hold investment,” Patricof said. “We don’t but we can do venture investments,” Patricof said. “We’ve done real estate investments. We’re going to launch a fund that will invest in restaurant franchisees in the first quarter of 2024. We’ve looked at a hedge fund model, we’ve looked at music rights models.”

Aiming for touchdowns

Sports has been increasingly attractive to PE firms because of factors such as consumers’ discretionary spending, which has been resilient despite shaky economic conditions. NFL ownership rule changes promise more PE involvement.

In November, we took a look at NewSpring Capital’s platform acquisition of sports marketing services platform called Underdog & Company and its subsequent add-on deal to acquire adviser to athletic programs, Altius.

And in December, PE Hub highlighted the top five PE-backed sports deals of 2023.