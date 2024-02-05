Matt Leeds seeks proven brands with potential to grow for new firm

After spending over eight years at private equity firm L Catterton based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Matt Leeds went out on his own and founded Forward Consumer Partners in 2023. The nascent Greenwich-based PE firm specializes in branded consumer businesses and announced in January that it has raised $425 million for its inaugural fund.

Leeds spoke to PE Hub in an interview that marks our new Dealmakers to Watch series.

Private equity was not in the cards for Leeds when he was in college. He had it all mapped out. Leeds was a triple major in math, psychology and quantitative economics at Tufts University. He wanted to be a consumer and cognitive psychologist.

But it all changed with a plane ride. He happened to be on the same flight as an investment banker from JPMorgan. A conversation transformed into an informal interview, which led to a formal interview and an offer for a full-time role as an analyst.

“There’s a movie that I want to make one day about the private equity recruiting career path,” Leeds told PE Hub. “Because if you don’t know you want to be in the hedge fund world, the private equity world or the investment banking world when you are a high school senior or college freshman, these days, you’ll just never get in. The road is closed. I wasn’t on the road, and I just happened to get lucky.”

That luck put Leeds on the private equity path and eventually led Leeds to L Catterton in 2014. He rose from vice-president to principal to partner in his eight years with the firm. Leeds focused on making investments in the consumer sector.

L Catterton acquired hot sauce brand Cholula in 2019. It exited the hot sauce brand in 2020, selling the company to seasonings, spices and flavors company McCormick & Co, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, for $800 million. It made more than 4x its investment through the sale. The investment is somewhat of a north star for Leeds and Forward.

“Our whole model for Forward is finding brands like [Cholula] where there’s potential and it’s proven over many years, but it’s not at the promised land,” Leeds said. “We bring enough of our own experience and some of the people around us to make progress towards that potential.”

After going spicy with Cholula, L Catterton went for fluffy and buttery. The firm announced it acquired whole-grain pancake and waffle mix brand Kodiak, based in Park City, Utah, in 2021. Leeds said the company nearly doubled in top-line growth in the two years since L Catterton’s original investment.

Moving forward

If you asked Leeds years ago if he would’ve started his own PE firm, he would’ve said you were a lunatic.

“It was not something that I had thought about for years and years,” Leeds said. “I had a great job. And the beauty of it is: it wasn’t like I was running away from something. I was running to something.”

Leeds has been able to combine his interest in consumers with his dealmaking background in founding Forward. The firm hasn’t made any official investments yet for its first fund. It has plans to announce deals over the next few months. It does have a small investment in New York-based restaurant Via Carota’s self-titled bottled craft cocktail product. Leeds became a co-founder and chairman of the CPG product in 2021.

“We will have a concentrated portfolio,” Leeds said. “We’ll have five to seven investments. We need to make room for co-invest. And what that means is we’ll be writing equity checks between $25 million-$250 million into generally majority positions in branded consumer businesses.”

Leeds said Forward is looking for powerful brands that make beloved products or businesses that are established and enduring over many years and decades. They also will have stable, repeatable and steady growth. It’s looking for profitable businesses, because it is focused on doing a traditional private equity investing leveraged buyout model where it will have a majority stake and some leverage.