MedImpact to seek approval to acquire Rite Aid’s Elixir PBM business

A competitive auction for Rite Aid’s PBM business was canceled on December 21, while the company’s attorney will continue to seek offers for the retail stores at auction.

Attorneys for bankrupt Rite Aid filed notice late morning on December 21 that an auction for the company’s Elixir Rx Solutions pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business was canceled for the same day after receiving no challenging bids to that of stalking horse bidder MedImpact Healthcare Systems.

Rite Aid and the stalking horse will now proceed to seek the approval of a New Jersey bankruptcy court judge on January 9 for the $575 million sale.

On December 20, MedImpact received the court’s approval to access up to $604 million in credit from a bank syndicate led by Bank of America to fund the PBM bid. The credit facility bears interest at a coupon of about 12.56 percent and matures March 31, 2028, court filings show.

As previously reported, Rite Aid postponed an auction for the PBM business, originally scheduled for November 20, until December 21, to allow for more time to receive qualified bids for the PBM and retail stores.

Rite Aid’s PBM business was attractive to a mid-market PE buyout, said Nathan Ray, head of healthcare and life sciences M&A for West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based digital services firm.

Elixir has $1.9 billion in annual revenue and serves 1.5 million retail customers throughout the country.

MedImpact made its $575 million stalking horse bid for Elixir as part of Rite Aid’s October 15 Chapter 11 filing. Philadelphia-based Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on October 15 with plans to reorganize its large debt load of nearly $4 billion, as well as settle numerous opioid addiction consumer claims.

PE Hub will provide further updates on the auction of Rite Aid’s retail stores, which stood at about 1,900 locations over the last month.