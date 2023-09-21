Mubadala seeks ‘mission-critical and sticky’ tech cos, says Ali Osman

Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has completed several recent technology deals in the US and Europe in partnership with US private equity firms.

The firm has partnered with KKR to invest in CoolIT Systems, a provider of cooling systems for data centers; with Vista Equity Partners to invest in sales engagement software provider Salesloft; and with Thoma Bravo to invest in experience management software developer Medallia.

PE Hub caught up with Ali Osman, the head of technology and software investments, to discuss its strategy going forward. He told us why Mubadala favors co-investments, opportunities in North America and future investments in artificial intelligence.

How is Mubadala different from other investment firms?

What makes us different from other institutional investors is [our ability to] leverage our business builder DNA to add value to the investments that we make. We invest in companies where we fundamentally believe that our ownership makes a difference. We have 25 investment professionals that focus on software globally, based both in New York and in the Abu Dhabi.

We also have a large operating partners group that is based in New York that allows us to be a lot more ‘GP-like’ than some of our institutional investor peers.

What is Mubadala’s focus?

Technology is one of Mubadala’s main priorities across strategies, whether that’s on the venture side, the growth side or on the buyout side. When I say the direct investments platform is focused on technology, I mean that in its broadest definition. We are large investors in semiconductors.

Just by virtue of the level of development and sophistication of the software markets globally, North America is a natural focus market for us. Most of the large investments that we have made have been in the US. We generally look to take minority or significant minority positions in businesses within sectors and subsectors of software where we fundamentally believe there are tailwinds that continue to drive growth.

Generally, we look for businesses that are mission-critical and sticky – not for the difficulty of displacing or replacing them, but by virtue of customer advocacy and the productivity gains that come from businesses that leverage the software products.

How does the firm approach co-investments?

Partnering with world-class businesses that share our values is a fundamental component of Mubadala’s investment approach. Unlike other LPs that may be passive in nature, we jointly underwrite and price transactions. We are not looking to make passive investments alongside GPs and leverage their work in order to make an investment decision. We actually have the sector expertise and teams in-house to conduct our own diligence, price our own transactions, and come to the table with an owner’s mindset when making these investments.

For these reasons, we don’t see what we do as simply co-investing. We start working with our partners at the ideation phase well before a target is identified, and we put transactions together well before the deals are made.

How do you identify your GP partners?

Once we have one opportunity to work side-by-side with a GP on underwriting, pricing, transacting and executing on the value creation playbook, we really demonstrate what makes Mubadala different than others. For us, it’s important that our ownership makes a difference and that we are able to drive value creation in the specific business in which we invest.

In which specific areas do you see opportunities in the North American market right now?

Our focus is on high quality software businesses that target the enterprise segment or the large end of the SMB segment. The way we map this out is to focus on software in its broadest definition, ranging from vertical software and horizontal software to infrastructure software, cybersecurity, as well as information services, digital transformation, fintech, payments and other sectors which have heavy software adjacency.

Do you see opportunities in AI?

AI is something that we think about often, [we did] even before the mass-proliferation of ChatGPT last year. Our view is that AI is directly investable in the venture space. Given our private equity focus in direct investments, we believe that the best way to invest in AI-adjacent opportunities is to focus on businesses that have high quality data.

How is the slowdown in dealflow affecting the firm’s strategy?

Given the nature of Mubadala as a cross-cycle investor, we have the flexibility to invest across different market environments. With this in mind, our investment activity is not necessarily linked to the fact that dealflow may be slower one year as compared to another; we have always focused on high quality businesses at fair valuations where we believe we can make a healthy risk-adjusted return.

We aim to make, on a risk-adjusted return basis, similar returns to what you would expect a private equity GP to generate.