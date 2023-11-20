NEXUS 2024 Preview: BC Partners takes the long-term view on PetSmart

BC Partners initially invested in PetSmart in 2015 and brought aboard Apollo as a minority investor earlier in 2023. Partner Michael Chang discussed the strategy with PE Hub's MK Flynn in this webinar.

With many exit routes blocked – most notably the IPO path – private equity firms are turning to other PE firms for help growing big businesses. Back in July, BC Partners brought in Apollo Global Management to take a minority stake in PetSmart, a business BC bought in a take-private deal back in 2015.

PE Hub Editor-in-Chief Mary Kathleen (MK) Flynn spoke with Michael Chang, partner, private equity, at BC Partners about the co-investment.

Chang and Flynn covered a range of topics, including the initial challenges BC faced; milestones along the journey, like buying Chewy and taking it public; and changes in pet ownership, such as regarding dogs and cats as members of the family and the willingness to spend money on pets during the pandemic and beyond.

