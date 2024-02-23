Nordic Capital bets big on core banking systems

Nordic Capital has offices across the world, including in New York, and invests in financial software companies, among others.

Core banking systems, the engine that powers bank operations, have been changing to adapt towards the wider modernization sweeping the financial services sector. Private equity firm Nordic Capital recently agreed to acquire a majority stake in Zafin, a Vancouver-based company that supports banks in upgrading their core systems.

PE Hub caught up with Mohit Agnihotri, a partner who leads Nordic’s payments and fintech activities. He said the firm is targeting opportunities that come with core upgrades but added that many banks are still using legacy core banking systems that are under strain and very expensive to maintain.

“Most of this technology was put in the banks 30-40 years ago. It’s legacy technology and not fit for purpose,” said Agnihotri, who also co-leads the technology and payments sector team’s investment advisory activities for Nordic Capital in the US.

“Banks are now coming under pressure both from a revenue and a cost perspective because there is more competition. The industry has become more mature and newer fintech is coming to the market. It’s also expensive to manage the old system and they are not agile and so there is a very broad consensus that this technology needs to be changed.”

Zafin serves a wide range of clients, among them Wells Fargo, US Bank, HSBC, Truist, ING, CIBC, PNC and ANZ. Some of the clients are in Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Australia.



The process of upgrading the banking system is not an easy task and, in most cases, pricey wholesale changes often fail, Agnihotri said.

“Banks have started to realize that it is incredibly complex to change the core banking technology. That transformation is like changing the engine of a plane while it’s flying,” said Agnihotri. “Zafin follows a policy of hollowing out the core, which is taking out certain elements of the core step by step. That is a more successful approach.”

This process also helps banks to avoid costly experiments that may bring undesired results to their operations. Banks’ technology spend is one of the largest in financial services, according to Agnihotri, adding that banks collectively spend billions of dollars in maintaining their old technology.

“Therefore, if you can show ROI in a short time, you can drive [up] the revenue because you can change your products according to market needs,” he added.

Since Zafin’s products sit on top of the cores, they are “core-agnostic” and can generally work with legacy and next-generation cores, Agnihotri said. Zafin’s products do not replace the existing core but extract key functionality like ‘products and pricing’ from existing cores to Zafin’s modern, cloud-based tech stack, he said.

“The majority of the world’s banks are still on legacy cores which have a more urgent need for modernization, creating more immediate opportunity for Zafin’s platform,” he said. “But even in situations where banks are migrating to [a] next-generation cloud core banking system, Zafin’s products are applicable, sitting on top of the new core platform with key business functionality in Zafin’s system.”

The challenge is how to scale Zafin in a sustainable way so it can add to its list of high-profile banking clients and go after more opportunities in a focused way, Agnihotri said, adding that Nordic Capital is expecting standard PE returns with this investment.

Growth will mainly focus on the organic side, although there is potential for opportunistic M&A, he added.

The deal is expected to close during Q1 2024 and Zafin’s founders and management will re-invest in the company alongside Nordic Capital.

