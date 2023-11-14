Nordic Capital bets it can help the pharmaceutical industry speed up technology adoption

Nordic is acquiring the majority stake in IntegriChain, a Philadelphia-based provider of technology for the life sciences industry, from Accel-KKR.

The pharmaceutical industry has been a “laggard” when it comes to adopting technology, said Daniel Berglund, Nordic Capital’s co-head of healthcare and the head of the Stockholm-based private equity firm’s US team.

Taking advantage of the industry’s need to catch up, Nordic announced earlier this month it is acquiring a majority stake in IntegriChain, a Philadelphia-based provider of technology, data, consulting and outsourcing services for the life sciences industry, from Accel-KKR, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

IntergriChain has “enabling technology and data” that helps deliver drugs at the lowest rate to the consumer, Berglund said.

Total drug expenditure in the US ranges around $500 billion per year, Berglund said.

“Half of all the cost that people are paying doesn’t go to the pharma company; it goes to paying middlemen who are taking profits in the system. That is what we are targeting,” Berglund said. “We are going after the middleman.”

Companies in the middle include pharmacy benefit managers and other distributors. “Everyone is taking a cut on that, and that is driving a lot of cost for the US consumer,” he said.

The firm finds opportunities with IntegriChain on many fronts, for example increasing access of formulary drugs to patients suffering from rare diseases whose drugs are difficult to find, said Berglund. “This company increases the chances for American families to get the drugs they need and to make sure that the middleman takes less money,” he said.

Patient monitoring is another opportunity that the company hopes to benefit from, according to Berglund, including helping patients take medications on time and keeping track of other behavioral factors that may increase health risks.

IntegriChain “has been growing very well for the past 10 years,” he said.

In terms of add-on deals, IntegriChain will be looking to acquire companies who have access to “even more data than we do” to have a better share of the market.

Experienced investor

Over the last five years, Nordic has spent $20 billion to acquire US-based businesses similar to IntegriChain, Berglund said.

One example is Inovalon, which an investor group led by Nordic and Insight Partners took private in a $7.3 billion deal in 2021. Inovalon has a “national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care,” according to the deal announcement.

Also in 2021, Nordic and Astorg teamed up to buy Cytel from New Mountain Capital. Cytel uses statistical analysis in the planning and optimization of clinical trials.

And also in 2021, Nordic invested in ArisGlobal, a Miami-based provider of software-as-a-service for the life sciences industry.

More deals are ahead for Nordic, as the pharma industry undergoes a massive technology upgrade and figures out how to leverage data.

Most drugs fail at the trial stages, “not because the drug doesn’t work but because [drug developers] don’t get deep enough and clear enough data,” Berglund said.

Nordic has been an early investor, “and now we are just in this revolution where pharma is adopting all these technologies.”