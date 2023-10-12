Northleaf eyes Infrastructure-as-a-Service model with controlling stake in EVPassport

The Toronto firm has committed $200m to fund EVPassport’s capital requirements and accelerate the build-out of EV charging systems.

Earlier today, Northleaf Capital Partners announced it is acquiring a controlling stake in EVPassport, a commercial and industrial EV charging station installer. Northleaf managing director Olivier Laganière said in an interview with PE Hub that the $200 million direct investment will solidify growth plans for the Los Angeles-based company to deploy new charging infrastructure across the US and Canada.

The investment will be used to fund organic growth under the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, Laganière said, pointing to energy storage and solar generation as two offerings the company is likely to add to EV-charging operations in the future.

“Our goal is to grow and scale, and to shift to an infrastructure model where the system is owned and maintained by EVPassport,” he said. The investment from Northleaf’s infrastructure investment group will support EVPassport’s roughly 4,000 charging stations under contract in 35 US states.

Since its founding in 2020, EVPassport has deployed Level 2 and Level 3 charging systems ranging from 11-kilowatt alternating current systems in garages and multi-family housing buildings to 150-kilowatt direct current fast chargers at shopping centers and other public spaces. To date the company has deployed chargers for real estate developers and hotel operators that include Fairfield Residential, Nuveen, Valencia Hotels, MJW Investments, National Development and HoustonFirst.

Over the next year, EVPassport expects to deploy 1,000 DC chargers across the US, with a primary focus on the West Coast, Northeast Corridor, Florida, Texas and Illinois.

When asked how the deal came about, Lanière said the PE investor was introduced to EVPassport from its existing business partner, a Northleaf portfolio company, Millennium Park Garages, operator of close to 10,000 parking spaces in the Chicago metro area. Millennium had already begun installing more than 100 EVPassport chargers onsite across its parking sites, spurring Laganière to see value in having both companies in Northleaf’s portfolio.

Northleaf is a Toronto-based investment firm with $23 billion of assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and private credit. EVPassport represents the second energy transition investment from the firm’s infrastructure group. The first was Provident Energy Management, a Concord, Ontario-based provider of services to multi-residential buildings, which Northleaf acquired in August.

Charging up

In addition to the $380 billion in energy transition investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act from August 2022, about $7.5 billion in federal funds have been earmarked to increase the US concentration of fast chargers from 33,000 a year ago to 500,000 stations by 2030.

PwC projects the EV infrastructure market will grow to $28 billion in that time frame, before ballooning to $100 billion by 2040 as the automotive market has pledged to shift manufacturing to EVs in the coming decades.

Leveraging the opportunities, PE firms have been active in EV-related dealmaking this year.

Earlier in October, PE Hub spoke to AEA Investors about pursuing acquisitions for portfolio company SiteLogIQ, which made its first add-on deal in June when it acquired Ikon EFS, an installer of EV charging stations.

In August, ABC Technologies, backed by Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management, agreed to acquire Plastikon Automotive, an automotive interiors, assemblies and electric vehicle battery housing supplier.

And in June, ARC Financial Corp invested in Gage Zero, an Austin-based company enabling the turnkey electrification of commercial transportation vehicles.