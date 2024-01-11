Obra Capital CEO Blair Wallace on buying and selling life insurance

Life insurance is attracting PE investors such as Obra Capital. PE Hub spoke with Obra CEO Blair Wallace about his firm’s recently announced acquisition of Unified Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based life and health insurance carrier.

Embracing risk is part of the equation, especially at a time when large insurance companies with mature blocks of liabilities are seeking ways to remove those liabilities from their balance sheets, Wallace said.

Unified was founded in 1986 and has approximately 100,000 active policy holders. The deal allows Obra to be multi-focused within the insurance sector. Historically, Unified focuses on universal long-term life insurance policies.

“Over the last couple of years, we developed a portfolio deployment model where we could take the insurance companies’ side and the receivable side [life insurance risk],” Wallace said, adding that trading on both sides of the market gives them a competitive edge in the insurance sector.

“By buying and selling life insurance through the same portfolio, you should have profitable trades in both directions to the extent that if there are macro effects or a change in the industry, we would expect to have more stable returns than a unidirectional trade.”

Obra has three different areas of its business: assessing risk, managing the portfolio and creating assets that will eventually go into those portfolios and pay off liabilities. And so, buying an insurance company, according to Wallace, “allows us to create more of that liability set and do it in a way that we expect would be more efficient for our investors.”

Unified comes with hundreds of millions of dollars of market value of assets and hundreds of millions of dollars of liabilities in the form of life insurance and other types of insurance. This includes the reinsurance market.

“Unified also has licenses to issue insurance in 49 states which should allow us to enter into subsequent merger and acquisition for reinsurance where we can take on different blocks of insurance and increase the liability set and the corresponding assets,” Wallace said. “Unified allows us to scale up the size of our business and do it inexpensively.”

The acquisition of Unified also opens an opportunity for Obra to tap into the broader insurance market.

A lot of insurance companies “don’t like to have capital-intensive and mature blocks of life insurance because they want to run an efficient platform where they are balance-sheet light.”

On the contrary, he adds: “We are comfortable with this type of risk, and we are also comfortable with being a balance sheet-intensive business because we are historically liability-side focused asset managers. Large insurance companies are trying to get out of this risk. We are trying to get into this risk, and we think Unified is a good conduit to allow that type of transaction to happen.”

To scale Unified, Obra will bring in new capital from its existing discretionary funds to allow the portfolio company to tap into other areas of the insurance sector. “Our plan is to bring outside capital from our funds to engage in new reinsurance and new insurance contracts that Unified can write,” Wallace said.

But how does the current macroeconomy affect these plans? Not much except for the high costs of operating the business, just like many other businesses in different sectors, Wallace said. High interest rates are within “historically normalized rates,” he said. “We believe the type of fixed income investments that support long-dated obligations such as life insurance policies can provide attractive returns in the current interest rate environment.”

Wallace added: “We think that these discrete investments in life reinsurance are very attractive on a risk-return basis, as compared to almost anything we have seen.”

