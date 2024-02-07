OEP focused on expansion to transform CDI into a ‘super-regional player’

OEP made a 3.5x return on investment and saw revenue increase more than 165% via organic growth.

One Equity Partners was committed to expansion during its investment in New York-based IT services company Computer Design and Integration (CDI). The private equity firm said on February 1 that it had completed the sale of CDI to Ahead, a provider of digital products for data, AI, infrastructure and software development.

PE Hub spoke to OEP partner Charlie Cole about how the add-on strategy and organic expansion helped grow the company – which provides IT services to companies of all sizes – over the past several years.

OEP completed its investment in CDI in January 2020. CDI’s revenue since then increased more than 165 percent via organic growth and add-ons. During the sale process, OEP received strong inbound interest, according to sources. The firm then made a 3.5x return on the investment, sources said.

“We wanted to take a company operating principally in the New York metro area and turn it into a super-regional player with a presence in all major markets on the East Coast,” Cole told PE Hub. “Everything we did during our hold period was with that strategic goal in mind.”

For OEP, some keys to growing the company included expanding CDI’s service offerings in areas like cybersecurity and cloud. There was also international expansion to India, the UK and Ireland during New York-based OEP’s ownership.

OEP beefed up the CDI business through an add-on strategy, making five acquisitions. In July 2020, CDI began its add-on journey with the addition of Plan B Technologies, an IT solutions and professional services provider based in Annapolis, Maryland. CDI acquired P5 Solutions, a ServiceNow Elite Partner based in Reston, Virginia, in September 2020.

In January 2021, CDI acquired High Availability, a Philadelphia-based IT solutions provider. The company acquired Kintyre Solutions, a systems integrator (also based in Philadelphia) in February 2021. In August 2021, CDI completed the acquisition of Candoris, a technology solutions provider.

“Add-ons were an important part of our strategy at CDI,” Cole said. “CDI has always had very strong relationships with its vendor partners. As the company built a more differentiated service offering, in part through M&A, it was able to accelerate growth and quickly gain traction in new markets.”

A sector of growth

IT has been somewhat of a focus for PE firms and dealmakers. PE Hub has seen some deals in the past two months in the IT subsector. In January, Falfurrias Growth Partners made an investment in Atlanta-based NPI, a provider of data-driven IT procurement solutions for large enterprises. Also in January, N Harris Computer Corp acquired MedHost. Based in Nashville, MedHost is a provider of electronic health records and healthcare IT solutions.

In December, Allied Industrial Partners-backed CES Power acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based Roundrock, an IT services provider to the entertainment industry. Also in December, Seacoast Capital made an investment in Focus Technology Solutions. The company is a Boston-based provider of hardware, software, managed IT and professional services to US businesses.

“IT services has been a growth area for some time, and we expect that to continue,” Cole said. “Commercial and enterprise companies continue to have very complex technology challenges they need help solving, and they turn to companies like CDI that have a proven ability to efficiently solve complex technology problems.”