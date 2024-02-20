OEP’s Greg Belinfanti on building better businesses through adversity

“The motto for the Royal Air Force, per ardua ad astra, meaning ‘through adversity to the stars,’ is something I take with me everywhere I go. It’s a lot of what investing is,” Greg Belinfanti, the newly promoted president of One Equity Partners, told PE Hub in a wide-ranging interview. This profile is part of PE Hub‘s new Dealmakers to Watch series.

Belinfanti, who has been with New York-headquartered OEP for more than 17 years, was named the firm’s president in January, succeeding founder Dick Cashin who will continue to serve as chairman. Belinfanti has led many of OEP’s healthcare transactions and currently serves on the boards of AdaptHealth, Ernest, AMT, Infucare RX, Montgomery Transport and Prime Time Healthcare.

Career path

Founded in 2001, OEP spun out of JPMorgan in 2015. The firm invests in the mid-market and focuses on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

Belinfanti joined the firm in 2006, when it was still part of JPMorgan. Prior to joining OEP, he served as a vice-president in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers.

Belinfanti received his BA in Politics from New York University and his JD from Harvard University. His plans were to be a lawyer, until everything changed. A friend, who had been a summer associate, convinced him to try investment banking.

After his second year in law school, Belinfanti was a summer associate at Lehman Brothers.

Interestingly, Belinfanti was in law school between 1997-2000. Around 1997, the US was witnessing the first dotcom boom that lured many business school students to skip Wall Street, preferring careers at venture capital firms to work on dotcom-related businesses.

This pushed most investment banks to start approaching law schools in search of talent to fill in the gap left by business students who were preferring a different career path. Belinfanti joined the healthcare group at Lehman Brothers and stayed there for six years, where he had an opportunity to do deals for private equity.

“At Lehman Brothers, we did a deal for One Equity Partners where we helped them buy a business called Medex and helped combine it with a carve-out from Johnson & Johnson. We helped do the financing and M&A and then 18 months later, we helped them sell the company to a UK conglomerate,” he said.

Other deals followed. “These were my first real exposures to private equity, and I thought being a principal was so much more interesting than being purely transactional, because you get to live with these companies and build them.”

Life at OEP

At OEP, the variety continues to keep him interested. There’s no such thing as a typical day.

“We really value the idea you should be reaching out, talking to and calling on companies at OEP,” Belinfanti said. “My favorite days are when I’m out on the road with one of my colleagues, meeting companies, thinking about investment opportunities and strategy.”

The Royal Air Force motto captures the nature of dealmaking, Belinfanti believes. “We live with these companies through adversity. It’s from working through this that we help companies become better performers and more valuable assets. It’s not always all roses.”

He added: “Sometimes you’ve got people issues or operational issues within a business, or wider economic issues at play in a specific industry. These are sometimes within your control and a lot of times outside of your control. But through that struggle, we are helping to build better businesses.”

Covid test

The pandemic tested the métier of many dealmakers. Some of Belinfanti’s best deals came during the pandemic. “In the early days of covid in March and April 2020, we were living through such chaos. There was a shared trauma we lived through. Nobody knew what the other side of covid would look like or when it would come.”

But these deals proved very lucrative for OEP and the management teams that it partnered with. Some of the pandemic deals include PS Logistics, OneLink, ResultsCX and Simplura. OEP sold Simplura in 2020 and the others in 2021.

“There was a shared experience going through covid in 2020 and 2021 with those four management teams, and having all come out on the other side so much stronger with such successful exits was incredibly fulfilling,” Belinfanti said. “We developed lifelong relationships and friendships.”

Looking ahead

The OEP president is upbeat about dealmaking today.

“The broader market was down in 2022 and 2023, but our business didn’t stop,” he said. “We’re as active as we’ve ever been. We recognize that there has been a deal slowdown in the market, but we’re not really seeing this in our business. It’s not affecting us on the new platforms and also on the exits.”

Belinfanti added: “We’ve been particularly active on the corporate carve-out front.” The firm signed three deals in the last three months. They include TechnipFMC’s Measurement Solutions and Associated Spring and Hänggi.

What changes is he planning for OEP?

“Any change for us is evolutionary, not revolutionary,” the OEP president said. “My sense is we’re going to continue to do what we are good at. That’s not to say we won’t change and evolve further over time, but there are no plans to significantly shift our direction or investment strategy at this moment.”

Outside of work, Belinfanti likes to spend time with his family and to play golf. The latter offers lessons for dealmakers.

“You have to play the next hole and be good on that hole. You can’t play the previous hole again. It’s also interesting that what seems to be the same hole can be very different the next day because something has changed, maybe the weather,” he said, adding that golfers have to react to those changes.

“Whether you’re playing golf or trying to close a deal, you’ve just got to keep pushing forward and focus on what’s in front of you.”

Editor’s note: PE Hub has recently launched a new series of profiles called Dealmakers to Watch. We’re featuring private equity professionals as they pivot to new challenges, such as moving to a new firm, launching a new firm, getting promoted to partner, launching an investment strategy, closing a significant deal or some other new endeavor.

Is there someone you’d like to see profiled by PE Hub? Send suggestions to editor-in-chief Mary Kathleen Flynn at mk.flynn@pei.group.

For another profile in the series, read: Matt Leeds seeks proven brands with potential to grow for new firm.