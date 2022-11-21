Ontario Teachers’ to parts ways with Camelot UK Lotteries

Camelot UK Lotteries, the current operator of the National Lottery, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn.

Camelot UK has been the operator of the National Lottery since its launch in 1994

Allwyn is a multi-national lottery operator with market positions in Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and Italy

The Gambling Commission awarded Allwyn Entertainment the licence to operate the National Lottery from February 2024

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board announced that Allwyn, a European lottery operator, has agreed to acquire Camelot UK Lotteries. The acquisition is anticipated to close in Q1 of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Gambling Commission.

Based in Watford, England, Camelot UK Lotteries has been the operator of the National Lottery since its launch in 1994. Ontario Teachers’ acquired the business in 2010.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Camelot UK Lotteries will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn. Earlier this year, the Gambling Commission awarded Allwyn Entertainment the license to operate the National Lottery from February 2024 onwards, known as the ‘fourth license.’

“We believe this sale best positions the National Lottery for a smooth transition to the fourth license operator and wish Allwyn every success,” said Nick Jansa, executive managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ontario Teachers’, in a statement. “I want to express my sincere thanks to Camelot’s management and employees for their tremendous efforts in successfully running the National Lottery over the last decade, including achieving record revenues to good causes in the last year.”

Toronto-based Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is a global investor with net assets of C$242.5 billion.