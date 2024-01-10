Orangewood to continue franchise foray with Servpro West Coast DRT

Orangewood is no stranger to franchise-related deals. It currently owns and operates more than 275 units of Taco Bell.

Orangewood Partners is expected to announce Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment in Servpro West Coast DRT, a provider of property cleaning, restoration and reconstruction services.

PE Hub spoke with Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner of Orangewood, about the transaction and other franchise-related deals.

The deal is a control equity investment. Goldfarb said it includes equity rollover and participation by the existing management and founders of WCDRT.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Encino, California, WCDRT operates in the greater Los Angeles metro area. It was named Franchise of the Year by Servpro in 2021.

“Our capital is really coming in to help support the acceleration of growth,” Goldfarb told PE Hub. “Growth will come from a variety of means, and that’s investments in people, investments in systems, investments in processes and also additional customer and other relationships that we can help bring to the table.”

There are three reasons that Orangewood likes the property restoration sector. First, the sector has good long-term tailwinds, even in a down economy. Goldfarb told PE Hub that for the last couple of decades, it’s grown at a high single digit CAGR, and forecasts suggest that the next decade will be similar.

A second reason is that the sector is fragmented. “Our research suggests the overall restoration market is $40-plus billion, and the five largest brands represent less than 20 percent of the overall market,” Goldfarb added.

The third factor is there’s attractive cashflow characteristics.

Servpro, which has more than 2,100 franchisees in the US and Canada, is itself PE-owned, with Blackstone acquiring the majority stake in 2019.

Franchise fun

New York-based Orangewood is no stranger to franchise-related deals. It currently owns and operates more than 275 units of Taco Bell. It also is in a development phase for more than 50 stands at coffee drive-thru chain 7 Brew.

In 2023, Orangewood announced its exit from ABTB, a Taco Bell franchisee based in Louisville, Kentucky, it formed alongside quick-service restaurant owner Southpaw in 2018. At the time, Orangewood said ABTB’s EBITDA had doubled.

In 2021, Orangewood acquired Pacific Bells, another Taco Bell franchisee with 250 restaurants in nine states.

“One of the most important things – and it applies to all deals, in our opinion – is making sure you find the right partners that share a common vision,” Goldfarb said. He added that a franchise deal is a three-way partnership between the PE firm, the management team and the franchisor. There’s also a fourth factor in the equation: the customers, which he said matter considerably in a consumer business.

PE Hub has seen several franchising deals in the past few months.

In November, The Riverside Company announced the completed add-on acquisition of Frenchies Modern Nail Care, it’s 50th franchising acquisition. Also in November, Sterling Partners exited music education franchise School of Rock, selling the company to Youth Enrichment Brands. In August, Roark Capital announced its agreement to acquire Subway.

