PAI Partners’ Alphia purchase shows PE still loves pets

In August, PAI Partners announced that it acquired Alphia, a Denver-based pet food manufacturer. The PE firm, based in Paris, acquired Alphia from JH Whitney Capital Partners in a deal expected to close later this fall.

To learn more about the acquisition, PE Hub spoke with Maud Brown, partner and head of PAI’s US team, and Winston Song, and partner and consumer lead in the US.

“Pets are a market or market segment that we are very comfortable with, and Alphia has a business model that we are equally comfortable with,” Brown said. “It’s a compelling proposition for us as we think about places to deploy capital for these two reasons. It’s very synergetic and symbiotic with some of the other deals that we’ve done.”

Alphia manufactures more than one billion pounds of dry pet food and treats each year. Alphia also provides milling, R&D, innovation, warehousing, transportation and distribution services. The company is a parent to LANI, an ingredient milling products company, and Veracity, a warehousing and logistics provider.

JH Whitney originally acquired Alphia’s predecessor, CJ Foods, in 2014. American Nutrition and CJ Foods later merged in 2020 to create Alphia.

In June, Alphia announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Better Choice Company, a pet health and wellness provider. Alphia invested $5 million into Better Choice and became the manufacturer for Better Choice’s “super-premium” pet food brand Halo.

Song said PAI is looking at driving growth in a number of ways, including investments in capabilities and capacity expansion. It’s also looking into potential add-on acquisitions.

PAI sees potential growth opportunities and thinks it can be a catalyst towards operational improvements. “There’s a lot that we can do in and around Alphia’s own supply chain to run the plants better or improve our approach to procurement, and also through M&A,” Song said.

Booming pet business

Annual spend on pets has risen consistently. According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, an increase from $123.6 billion in 2021. The APPA predicts the amount will rise to $143.6 billion in 2023.

Private equity firms have taken note, striking several deals this year. PE Hub spotted five PE-backed deals involving pets that occurred from June to August. This includes BC Partners bringing in Apollo as a strategic minority investor in PetSmart.

“It’s certainly a growing space,” Song said of the pet care category. “There are a lot of similarities between what you’re seeing in human food and what you’re seeing in pet food. One of the interesting things that happened during covid was one in five US households got a pet or got another pet. These new pet parents were millennial families and Gen Zers. And these are the consumers that are really driving a lot of trends that would benefit a contract manufacturer like Alphia.”

For more on pet deals, see PE Hub’s recent story on why BC Partners brought Apollo into PetSmart.

Manufacturing to the masses

PAI has lots of experience in the consumer manufacturing space. In 2017, PAI and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation acquired global independent beverage contract manufacturer Refresco. In 2022, Refresco was sold to KKR with PAI and BCI retaining a minority stake.

PAI acquired R&R Ice Cream in 2013. R&R later merged with Nestlé’s European ice cream business in 20 countries to form Froneri in 2016. In 2019, Froneri announced that it acquired Nestlé’s US ice cream business for $4 billion in a deal that closed in 2020. Froneri is the second-largest manufacturer of ice cream and the number-one private-label producer worldwide.

“We’ve started out as a supply chain solution in the ice cream category and the beverage category and, through investments in capabilities and M&A, we’ve really grown these into transatlantic or global players and leaders in their categories,” Song said.

Alphia marks PAI Partners’ second large investment in the US. In 2021, PAI acquired PepsiCo’s beverage business which included Tropicana, Naked Juices and other select brands.

Both Song and Brown reiterated that the firm has spent time investing in the US already. About 30 percent of its combined portfolio company revenues come from North America.