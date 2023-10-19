Parabellum’s ieDigital looking at US add-ons to join Connect FSS

Parabellum Investments portfolio company ieDigital, a UK digital banking software developer, has two or three more US add-ons in the works on top of new acquisition Connect FSS, Parabellum CEO Rami Cassis told PE Hub Europe.

Cassis had been looking to expand ieDigital into the US and began the search for add-ons a year and a half ago. The company started with 1,000 candidates, of which it spoke to about 100 then whittled that down to a handful.

“Connect FSS is the first of the three or four that we’re currently progressing,” said Cassis. “It’s the biggest, at about $11 million-$12 million in revenue.”

Based in Sandy, Utah, Connect FSS develops banking apps and websites for US credit unions, including First Community Credit Union in Coquille, Oregon, City & County Credit Union in Saint Paul, Minnesota and Altra Federal Credit Union in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

ieDigital, which is headquartered in London and counts banks such as Santander, Sainsbury’s Bank and Lloyds among its clients, bought Connect FSS earlier in October.

Combining the companies gives about $25 million in revenue, with 75-80 percent of that recurring, said Cassis. The UK/UK is split is about 50/50.

Connect FSS’s acquisition grew ieDigital’s product suite and US footprint – a combination Parabellum will look for in its other US acquisitions.

“It’s to expand our product suite, focusing very much on financial services, and to increase our presence in in the US,” said Cassis. “If we can expand the product suite, whether it’s the mortgage market or more retail banking tools, both of those would be a complementary fit with the platform that we have today.”

Too many to fail

The macro trend behind companies such as ieDigital and Connect FSS is obvious. Almost nine in 10 people in the US use some form of digital payments while more than two-thirds expect to have a digital wallet by 2024, according to a survey by management consultancy company McKinsey & Company published in October last year.

But one reason Cassis wants to focus on the US is the sheer number of potential clients.

There were 4,096 commercial banks and 576 savings institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, according to that body’s Q1 2023 figures. There are 4,760 federally insured credit unions in the US, according to the National Credit Union Administration’s 2022 annual report.

Meanwhile there were just 5,263 credit institutions in 2021 in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, according to the European Banking Federation. In the UK, the number of monetary financial institutions – defined by the Bank of England as all banks and building societies with permission to accept deposits – was just 336, according to the Bank’s latest figures.

But the US has more than just quantity, according to Cassis.

“Some of the larger credit unions are as big as some of the national banks in Europe. But also, their appetite for investment is greater than we’ve seen in Europe, so the deals seem to be quicker. It’s just a bigger, deeper market.”

Cassis added that he sees Europe “as almost 27 separate markets”.

Mid-hanging fruit

Both ieDigital and Connect FSS have focused on mid-tier institutions, in part because the top tier banks, while being far fewer in number, have “armies of IT staff” running projects in-house, said Cassis.

“Mid-tier banks are a bit more pragmatic and much more open to the idea of getting specialists to come in and provide a product that doesn’t have to have a bespoke build,” he added. “That’s the main consideration. The mid-market is faster to decide, generally less political and has fewer internal constraints in terms of what can and can’t be done outside the company.”

Looking further into the future, and ieDigital might well have a home in North America.

London-headquartered Parabellum is the family office of Cassis, who has been both a majority and minority investor in ieDigital since around 2010, during which time the company also delisted from London’s AIM network.

“The business has seen its ups and downs – the sales model has changed from being partner to direct, went down with partner, and we’re back up now in terms of direct,” he said.

It is unlikely that ieDigital will move from Parabellum’s ownership back on to the AIM.

“For a number of reasons, I don’t think AIM was the right place for it,” he said. “I still don’t think AIM is the right place for the business today. If we managed to scale and decided to float, I would probably look at North America, which may well be Toronto or possibly one of the junior markets in the US.”