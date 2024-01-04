Plus Power sale could attract private equity, infrastructure funds

Plus Power is considered one of the early project developers of lithium-ion battery storage projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, one of the three largest electric power grids in the US.

Plus Power, a closely-held energy storage developer, has initiated a strategic review process that could see the company sold to an infrastructure fund, private equity firm or strategic company, three sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub.

Bank of America Securities and Scotiabank are advising Plus Power’s strategic review, which launched earlier this week, the sources said. The sale process is expected to wrap up by the end of the first quarter.

Formed in 2018 and based in The Woodlands, Texas, Plus Power is considered one of the early project developers of lithium-ion battery storage projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, one of the three largest electric power grids in the US, the first source said.

Plus Power has operations or announced projects in 25 US states and Canada. To date, the company has announced the development of or constructed projects with 2.6 GW (7.25 GWh) of total power capacity, with battery systems ranging from one to four hours of power dispatch, according to its website.

With about 200 employees and assets in construction in five independent system operator markets, including ERCOT, two of the sources said the company could fetch about $1.5 billion in sale proceeds.

Sources said Plus Power could see a sale price reached at a slightly higher valuation than the sales of Broad Reach Power’s storage division to Engie in September 2023, Jupiter Power to BlackRock Alternatives in 2022 and Key Capture Energy to Korean strategic SK Group in late 2021.

Financial sponsors such as Brookfield, OMERS, Quinbrook, KKR and ArcLight Capital Partners could show interest in acquiring Plus Power, said one of the sources. Enbridge, Repsol, Engie and RWE are strategics that could also show interest.

As reported by PE Hub, energy storage is an area ripe for PE dealmaking in 2024. The federal IRA and other state and federal incentives could spur new equity investments into storage developers and asset portfolios.

In October, Plus Power closed what has been cited as the largest project financing transaction for the energy storage market to date. The company closed on a $1.8 billion project debt and tax equity financing from Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank, among other investors for five projects with 1.04 GW of capacity in Arizona and Texas. Included was the $707 million financing of the Sierra Estrella Energy Storage facility in Avondale, Arizona, considered the largest standalone energy storage project in the US at 250 MW (1 GWh) of power capacity.

Plus Power, Bank of America Securities and Scotiabank did not return requests for comment.