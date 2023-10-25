PODCAST: Delivering growth against the odds

The fourth installment of Disruption Matters season two focuses on creating topline growth in a volatile era.

The Disruption Matters special podcast miniseries is back for season two, where leading industry experts dissect the seismic shifts rattling the core of value creation in private equity.

In this fourth episode, we delve into the complex interplay between digital transformation and human interaction in sales and marketing. While technology can add efficiencies, the importance of the human element in customer engagement remains an issue. The conversation covers the challenges and opportunities of tactical pricing, particularly in a volatile economic environment.

Guests include Jason McDannold, partner and managing director at AlixPartners; Richard Liu, a partner in the enterprise technology and services arm of FTV Capital; Ben Russell, senior vice-president of private equity at Partners Group; Brit Yonge, an operating partner at Corsair Capital; and Jeremy Schein, a partner and member of the buyouts investment committee at Corsair.