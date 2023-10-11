PODCAST: Mastering the diplomacy of value creation

The third installment of Disruption Matters season two discusses the leadership agenda, ESG and human capital.



The Disruption Matters special podcast miniseries is back for season two, where leading industry experts dissect the seismic shifts rattling the core of due diligence in private equity.

In this third episode, the focus turns to communication and leadership resilience. Guests share insights on how the pandemic led to more frequent and effective communication within portfolio companies. The conversation covers the importance of clearly defined roles, strong operating partner networks and annual meetings for leadership development, as well as the role of ESG in shaping corporate culture and attracting talent.

Guests include Ted Bililies, a partner and managing director at AlixPartners; Warren Valdmanis, a partner at Two Sigma Impact; Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner of Orangewood Partners; and Steven Maxwell, senior vice-president of portfolio human capital at Audax Private Equity.