Private equity is helping law firms modernize, and it’s about time

Bain Capital and Vista Equity Partners are among the firms investing in legal tech.

The legal sector is widely perceived as a slow adopter of technology.

From old solutions such as WordPerfect, memory typewriters, manually logging in billing hours and a host of others that dominated the legal industry for years, the sector is ripe for cutting-edge technologies.

The new legal tech tools are a mixture of cloud-based supported services, enterprise software and elements of artificial intelligence. And it’s a sector that many private equity firms are keen to get a slice of.

“Lawyers have historically been slow to adopt new technologies, and when they do choose to adopt, they remain risk-averse and focused on security and compliance,” said John Ivey, managing director, technology, at William Blair.

But over the past couple years, Ivey said there has been a paradigm shift. “Once lawyers became convinced that multi-tenant environments were arguably as safe as their legacy on-premises deployments, they quickly realized the benefits and convenience of using a cloud-native solution and shifted their purchasing decisions accordingly,” he said.

Private equity firms are seizing the opportunities to invest in legal tech. Some of the firms buying and selling in the sector include Bain Capital, TA Associates, K1 Investment Management, Renovus Capital Partners and Vista Equity Partners. (See below for more details on recent deals.)

Recession proof

One reason for the about-face adoption of tech is that “the legal market is perceived to be recession resistant,” said Matthew Danzig, managing director in Lazard’s San Francisco office, who focuses on M&A transactions for fintech and legal tech companies.

There is a high barrier of entry into the market, because of regulatory factors. Danzig said this is attractive to private equity firms.

The current macroeconomic situation, coupled with high interest rates, has dampened the investing environment with dealflow down.

“Despite those headwinds, private lenders remain more willing to invest in legal tech transactions than most other software sectors due to the positive market dynamics: legal tech is not particularly cyclical, it is recession resilient, and legal tech businesses generally are of high quality and maintain strong customer retention/revenue visibility,” said William Blair’s Ivey.

Law firms are changing their business models from running the business with a cash flow orientation to enterprise value orientation, said Lee Minkoff, principal at Renovus Capital Partners. “That is leading firms to invest more in their technology to differentiate, improve their infrastructure, and do a better job of retaining clients and employees,” he said.

There is a shifting trend too in which law departments are no longer being seen by corporate leadership as loss leaders, Minkoff said, explaining that “corporate law departments are being viewed as growth partners and enablers/accelerators to corporate growth.”

The need to bring more efficiency in the legal sector is also driving PE firms to invest. “Lawyers bill by the hour (sometimes exceeding $1,000 per hour) and if they can demonstrate or quantify savings, they can justify the cost of the solutions,” Danzig said.

Streamlining administrative functioning at law firms is key. “If you can save time around some of those workflows, it allows you to bill more hours per year and that is part of the reason why law firms adopt these technologies,” Danzig said. “Corporate clients have become more price sensitive to law firm billables, especially in this market.”

As a result, the legal tech tools are allowing corporates to strengthen their in-house counsel and rely less on external services.

Covid and existential risk

The shift from old technology to new was spurred in part by the pandemic, according to Jacob Gordon, a director at RF Investment Partners, one of the PE firms involved in the sector.

When people went home and started to work virtually, “that was a catalyst for them to start to do things differently,” he said. It led law firms to realize the importance of technology, “and that was not always the case.” As a result, there have been many customers coming forward, he said.

He warned that in today’s market the legal sector cannot avoid technology the same way as in the past because it faces existential risk. “Lawyers now realize that technology is here to stay, so they have to work with technology. If they don’t, they are going to be a risk.”

eDiscovery and AI

Electronic discovery (eDiscovery), software that preserves, collects and reviews evidentiary information, has been one of the most sought-after services. Most PE firms are finding opportunities in this sector.

Some of the most recent deals include K1 Investment Management, whose portfolio company Reveal acquired two eDiscovery services providers, Logikcull and IPRO in transactions valued at more than $1 billion. Renovus Capital Partners in July acquired Keesal Propulusion Labs, a provider of tech-enabled services to the legal industry.

According to SkyQuest Technology Consulting, the eDiscovery market was worth $11.74 billion in 2022 and will be valued at $23.45 billion in 2030.

As data volumes continue to explode in the process of litigation – because of the rise of different modes of communication, including email, social media channels, texts, video chats – automating the process becomes key, said Tarun Jain, Principal at K1 Investment Management.

“We believe that law firms, corporations, service providers and government institutions will need to adopt technology in order to sift through the massive amounts of documents and data that litigation entails,” Jain said.

“We saw macro trends supporting an investment in this space because the alternative [to eDiscovery] is that you must hire a significant amount of people to do this work manually. That takes time and money, and it’s more prone to error.”

The eDiscovery market is fragmented, and that is one of the factors drawing PE players to the sector.

The business model is very sticky, very resilient, according to Jain. “If you think about eDiscovery, even in times of economic distress, litigation continues to remain prevalent, so the eDiscovery software continues to be mission critical to the end customer.”

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as one of the most sought-after services in the market. According to Minkoff, a lot of the generative AI tools right now are plug-ins embedded with enterprise software, and these services assist lawyers focused on extracting metadata from a large portfolio of contracts (parties, governing laws and effective dates, for example).

These AI tools also assist with contract X-ray, which is a comparison of contract portfolios to legal department playbooks to determine areas and extent of deviation, Minkoff said.

“AI has the potential to be a disruptor to the legal industry because the underlying data is in a form that can be utilized by AI technologies (legal documents generated from precedents and voluminous statutes and cases). The market has already seen private equity firms acquiring or building AI capabilities on top of legal tech businesses,” said Lazard’s Danzig. “PE firms are doing a lot of diligence before making an investment to understand the risk and potential of AI disruption.”

However, most advisers and PE firms agree that the sector is still at its early stage.

“People talk about AI being the death of a lawyer, that people will need no lawyers anymore. I personally don’t buy that,” said Christopher O’Brien, a managing director at Kenyon Group, an advisory firm that works with lower- to mid-market PE firms.

One thing is for sure: AI and legal tech represent the future of the legal industry – and the extent of its disruption is yet to be seen.

Deal details

Here are some of the legal tech deals PE Hub has reported on recently:

Surge Private Equity-backed Avalon in August acquired New York City-based Tower Legal Solutions, a managed review and legal staffing provider. Avalon is a provider of technology-based services like digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery and business-critical document services.

In July, RF Investment Partners invested in Chicago-based Nextpoint, a legal tech company.

In April, Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, a business unit of Bain Capital, announced it had made a minority investment in iManage, a legal tech company.

Carrick Capital Partners announced in March that the firm had invested in LegalSifter, a legal tech company.

In January, Vista Equity Partners and K1 Investment Management announced they had sold Zapproved, an electronic discovery software provider, to Exterro.

And back in 2021, TA Associates sold Mitratech, a legal tech company, to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for $1.55 billion.