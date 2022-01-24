Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Blackstone, Apollo and Partners Group are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Apollo Global Management is on the hunt for a principal, private equity fund controller. The hire will assist the private equity senior controller and group CFO in creating and managing the people, process and enabling technology necessary to support the flagship Apollo private equity funds. Responsibilities include quarter-end accounting and NAV review; review of financial statements and leading on audits; ad hoc reporting for management; internal clients and investors; and performance reporting. Candidates should have 10 to 15 years of experience in investment management business with strong experience in private equity and partnership/fund accounting, administration, and financial reporting. Experience using Investran is a significant plus. The position is in Purchase, New York.

Blackstone is seeking an associate for its Strategic Partners unit. Key areas of focus for this role include portfolio management and analysis, development of new products, capital markets management, investment structuring and execution and strategic development of the business. Candidates should have two to four years of relevant experience. Experience in private equity, alternative assets, or fund of funds is helpful, but not required. The position is in New York City.

Neuberger Berman is looking to hire a senior associate for its secondary private equity team. Duties include screening and conducting due diligence on secondary private equity investment opportunities; and performing in-depth research and financial analysis on companies and assets from various stages, sectors, and geographies. Also, the hire will prepare due diligence materials, screening and investment committee memos. Candidates should be current or recent MBA graduates and have at least four years of professional experience in top-tier investment banking and/or private equity. Buyside experience is strongly preferred. The position is in New York City.

Partners Group is seeking an investment associate. The hire will join the private equity team and participate in all aspects of private market investments, as well as develop investment skills and build industry relationships. Also, he or she will focus on private equity fund investments, secondary and co-investments in and alongside private equity funds. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a leading university with a preferred coursework emphasis on business administration, accounting, finance and/or economics; and two to four years of investment banking experience, or comparable work experience. The position is in New York City.