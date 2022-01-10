Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Brooklyn Nets, Endicott and Aquila are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

The Brooklyn Nets is on the hunt for a vice president for its new NBA equity investments program. The hire will establish and lead best-in-class investment capabilities and processes for the NBA’s equity investment program, including deal sourcing, due diligence and analysis, and transaction execution. Also, he or she will serve as the NBA’s external face of the program by developing and maintaining relationships with important stakeholders including venture capital funds, corporate investment funds, investment banks, lawyers, consultants, CEOs and entrepreneurs. Candidates should have ten plus years of business experience; and a minimum of three plus years of venture capital, corporate venture, or other growth equity experience. A BA or BS degree is required. The position is in Brooklyn, New York.

Endicott Group is seeking an associate for its investment team. The hire will have the opportunity to contribute to all aspects of a deal’s lifecycle including screening, executing new investments, and monitoring existing investments. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with exemplary academic performance and two to four years of experience in investment banking, private equity, management consulting or corporate finance. The position is in New York City.

Aquila Equity Partners is looking to hire a private equity associate. The hire will support and help drive the new opportunity origination and pipeline management process. Duties include transaction execution quarterback, from preliminary analyses through final execution. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree minimum with strong academic performance; an MBA from a top tier program or similar is helpful. Also, applicants should have three plus years of prior investment banking, private equity, management consulting and/ or corporate development/M&A experience. The position is in the metropolitan Detroit area.

GCM Grosvenor is searching for an infrastructure investments analyst. The hire will be involved in all aspects of fundraising and other investments within the infrastructure vertical, including due diligence, financial modeling, transaction execution and investment monitoring. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in finance, economics or a related degree with superior academic performance. Also, applicants should have one to two years of professional experience in private equity, asset management, investment banking or investment related role. The position is in New York City.