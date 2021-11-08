Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Goldman Sachs, Savano and JPMorgan Chase are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Goldman Sachs is looking to hire a vice president for its Alternative Investments & Manager Selection Group. The hire will source investment opportunities and conduct due diligence of diverse and emerging managers across the venture capital ecosystem. Candidates should have a minimum of five years of experience in manager selection/corporate finance/M&A/leverage finance/private equity/venture capital/other private or public markets investing. The position is in the San Francisco Bay area.

Savano Capital Partners is on the hunt for an associate. The role requires both analytical and interpersonal skills to perform diligence, manage deals and interact with company founders and executives. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree, two plus years of related experience (VC / PE, investment banking, management consulting, etc.) and proficiency in modeling company financials and performing valuation analysis. The position is in Baltimore.

JPMorgan Chase is seeking an associate for its private equity fund services. The role will involve daily client interactions and require the individual to manage expectations, balance multiple priorities and work in a team setting to deliver accurate and timely reporting to clients and investors. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or a related field; and three plus years of experience in an accounting role, preferably at a Big 4, private equity firm or fund administrator. Also, he or she should be familiar with private equity fund structures. The position is in Brooklyn, New York.

Ashlar Capital is seeking a post-MBA private equity associate or senior associate. The hire will participate directly alongside Ashlar’s senior partners in all aspects of the firm’s investment and portfolio company management processes. Also, he or she will be able to take responsibility for diverse work streams, including investment opportunity origination and thesis development, due diligence and transaction execution, and portfolio company management and oversight. Candidates should have two to five years of experience in investment banking, private equity or healthcare-focused strategy consulting and a demonstrated interest in the healthcare industry. The position, which is on a hybrid schedule, is based in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina area.