Private Equity Jobs of the Week: JPMorgan Chase, Apollo and Alumni Ventures are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Alumni Ventures is on the hunt for a venture portfolio and exits manager. The hire will lead the portfolio management and exit of 800 companies, with several hundred more added each year. Also, he or she will pap out and streamline the venture firm’s current portfolio management, relationship management, portfolio scoring and exit processes. Candidates should have a minimum of five years of relevant work experience (more preferred). An undergraduate degree is required; an MBA is preferred. The position is in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Apollo Global Management is searching for an associate for its investment COOs team. Duties include assisting the private equity principal in all aspects of business management in addition to developing and delivering on private equity’s strategic ambitions. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a top undergraduate institution with a record of academic achievement; and three to four years of relevant work experience, with a preference for relevant financial services or asset management experience. Corporate strategy or consulting experience in other industries will also be considered. The position is in New York City.

ZX Ventures is seeking to hire an investment associate. The hire will be responsible for deal sourcing, analyzing specific companies for investment, executing on due diligence, and partnering with ZX portfolio companies. Candidates should have two plus years of investment experience (VC/PE, investment banking, private equity). The position is in New York City.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is looking for a private equity fund services associate. The hire will maintain the books and records of fund entities, special purpose vehicles and carry plans; and review fund level financial statements, footnotes, investor-level capital account statements and fund-related activity. Also, he or she will calculate partner allocations and maintain waterfall models. Candidates should have a minimum of three to four years of accounting experience, preferably including Public Big 4 and partnership or private equity fund accounting. A bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance is preferred; a CPA is a plus. The position is in Brooklyn, New York.