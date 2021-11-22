Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Lincoln International, Partners Group and Manulife are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Partners Group is on the hunt for an investment associate. The hire will perform quantitative and qualitative due diligence on prospective investments and monitor current investments. Also, he or she will write and present investment recommendations. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a top-tier university with a preferred coursework emphasis on business administration, accounting, finance and/or economics; and two to four years of investment banking experience, or comparable work experience. The position is in New York City.

Lincoln International is seeking an associate for its private equity fund advisory business. The hire will work closely with the firm’s managing directors in building relationships with sponsors and assisting in capital raising activities for single asset vehicles, continuation funds and co-investment vehicles. Candidates should have an outstanding academic record and at least three to five years of experience in investment banking, primary or secondary fundraising, or private investment experience. The position is in New York City.

CoBe Capital is seeking a business development associate. The hire will be primarily responsible for building relationships with key executives at leading global corporations and investment banks, conducting research to identify divestiture opportunities, and sourcing new acquisition opportunities. Candidates must have an undergraduate degree in business/finance/economics/accounting; experience at an investment bank or consulting/accounting firm is helpful. Fluent English is essential; fluency in an additional European language is a plus. The position is based in New York City.

Manulife is seeking a senior investment analyst for its alternative investments. The hire will provide research and oversight for existing multi manager private investment holdings; perform manager due diligence on new and existing private investment funds; and monitor asset allocation of assigned funds. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree required; an MBA and/or CFA /CAIA designation is preferred. Also, they should have a minimum of five plus years of investment experience with excellent understanding of the investment industry and financial markets. The position is in Boston.