Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Macquarie, Ares and Moelis are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Ares Management Corporation is on the hunt for an investor relations associate. The hire will complete requests for proposals, requests for information, operational due diligence questionnaires and ad hoc requests from prospective and existing investors. Also, he or she will coordinate with groups across the firm to gather information and to write accurate and consistent responses to RFP’s and data requests. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or international equivalent, preferably in a related field (economics, finance, accounting, or marketing). Also, they should have three to four years in financial industry experience in an investor relations role and experience with RFPs preferred. The position is in New York City.

Mubadala Capital is looking for an associate to join its private equity team. Duties include building financial models and valuation analyses to support due diligence of investment opportunities; and conducting company specific, industry and macro research to support transaction specific diligence as well as to develop specialized sector/industry themes. Candidates should have up to two years of experience at a top-tier investment bank, transaction advisory services firm and/or in a principal investing role with demonstrated transactional experience. The position is in New York City and on a hybrid schedule.

The Macquarie Group is seeking an associate for its private credit and equity group. Duties include analyzing and executing on investment opportunities with other team members, with a focus on evaluating risk/return for each investment and proving or disproving potential investment thesis. Also, he or she will lead diligence conversations and efforts with counterparties and experts, as well as presenting in meetings including investment committee discussions and analysis. Candidates should have two and a half to four years of experience in the investment banking industry, management consulting, and/or investing, with extensive exposure to business analysis/research and experience in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. The position is in New York City.

Moelis Asset Management is searching for a business development associate. The hire will contribute to the sales and distribution process by conducting product/market research, prospecting, managing client relationships, guiding due diligence and onboarding. Also, he or she will learn markets through self study and exposure to investment teams. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and four to eight years of relevant work experience in markets, investments, and/or financial services. The position is in the New York City metropolitan area and on a hybrid schedule.