Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Neuberger Berman, HarbourView and Grosvenor are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Grosvenor Capital Management is seeking a private equity marketing manager. The hire will lead the firm’s day-to-day client marketing efforts in support of the company’s private equity investment capabilities and fund offerings, partnering across investments, business development and in alignment with brand and communications. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree in marketing or a related field; and 10 or more years of private markets marketing experience. Private equity experience is required. The position is in either New York City or Chicago.

Neuberger Berman is on the hunt for a post-MBA secondary private equity senior associate. Duties include screening and conducting due diligence on secondary private equity investment opportunities; and performing in-depth research and financial analysis on companies and assets from various stages, sectors, and geographies. Also, he or she will prepare due diligence materials, screening and investment committee memos. Candidates should be current or recent MBA graduates; have excellent academic credentials and GPA (both undergraduate school and MBA); and at least four years of professional experience in top-tier investment banking and/or private equity. Buyside experience is strongly preferred. The position is in New York City.

Gatewood Capital Partners is searching for a private equity analyst. The hire will take part in all aspects of the firm’s investment activity, including preparation of initial screening due diligence, modeling, portfolio management, valuation, and the preparation/presentation of investment memorandums. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in finance, business management, or a related field. Also, they should have at least some private equity, investment banking or equivalent relevant experience. The hybrid position is in New York City.

HarbourView Equity Partners is looking to hire an investments analyst. The hire will work with and assist the associates, vice president and managing director to evaluate and execute new investments in media and entertainment and perform transaction related work streams, including financial analysis and cash flow modelling, detailed strategic business reviews, and in-depth industry research. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree from a top-tier university; and two to four years of investment banking, private credit investing at a buy-side firm, or equivalent experience; or a recent business school graduate. The position, which is on a hybrid schedule, is based in the New York City metropolitan area.