Private Equity Jobs of the Week: NYS Teachers Retirement Fund, Brookfield and Morgan Stanley are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Morgan Stanley is looking to hire an investment banking healthcare vice president. The hire will have the opportunity to work with regional and international clients on a wide range of complex transactions including acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures, corporate restructurings, shareholder relations and recapitalizations. Candidates should have six plus years of relevant experience within the investment banking industry as an analyst, associate and/or vice president with a proven track record working on complex executed deals across M&A and various industry sectors. A bachelor’s degree is required; an MBA and/or CFA designation would be an asset. The position is in New York City.

New York State Teachers Retirement System is on the hunt for an assistant manager of private equity. The hire will participate in all aspects of the private equity and private debt group’s day-to-day activities. This includes fund underwriting, preparing and presenting investment recommendations to an internal investment committee, sourcing investment opportunities, developing and maintaining a network of peers in the private equity and private debt industries. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with a major in economics, finance, business administration or a closely related field and six years of extensive investment management experience with a major financial institution, government organization, investment management organization, pension consultant or plan sponsor. The position is in Voorheesville, New York.

Aegon Asset Management is seeking a senior associate for its private equity team. Duties include sourcing generally North American based managers within the buyout, secondary, growth equity, direct lending, mezzanine, distressed and infrastructure spaces, as well as identifying and evaluating new asset classes that may be appropriate for client portfolios. The position will also be heavily involved in sourcing and underwriting secondary opportunities and equity co-investments alongside managers. Candidates should have at least two years of direct investment, secondary, lending, M&A or investment banking experience. Also, they should have a bachelor’s degree from a top-tier institution with a strong GPA and a demonstrated history of academic and/or community leadership. The position is in Baltimore.

Brookfield Asset Management is searching for a private funds attorney. Duties include leading investment structuring with finance operations and tax teams and overseeing corporate governance matters for all fund entities; negotiating credit facilities and ISDAs; and reviewing investment committee memorandums. Candidates should have a J.D. with at least five years of experience as a lawyer in a major law firm or in-house. Private fund experience and knowledge of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and federal securities laws are required. The position is in New York City.