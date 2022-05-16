Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Partners Group, BlackRock and PGIM are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

BlackRock is looking to hire an associate for its Long Term Private Capital unit. The hire will be responsible for new investment diligence and execution including financial modelling, analytical company analysis, market research and the development and review of due diligence reports and investment committee materials. Also, he or she will actively contribute to portfolio company management. Candidates should have two to three years of experience in investment banking, consulting, accounting, or private equity; and a passion for investing. The position is based in New York City.

Prudential Insurance Company’s Alternative Assets Group is on the hunt for an associate. The hire will aid portfolio managers in all aspects of the investment sourcing, underwriting and diligence process for primary fund investments and co-investments. Also, he or she will perform ongoing monitoring, analysis and reporting of investments as well as the aggregate portfolio. Candidates should have five years of relevant work experience (i.e. performing due diligence and executing private equity funds and co-investments, leveraged finance/banking, credit underwriting). An MBA or CFA is preferred; an accounting or financial undergraduate degree is a plus. The position is in Newark.

Partners Group is seeking an investment associate. The hire will focus on private equity fund investments, secondary and co-investments in and alongside private equity funds. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a top-tier university with a preferred coursework emphasis on business administration, accounting, finance and/or economics; and two to four years of investment banking experience, or comparable work experience. The position is in New York.

Rothschild & Co is searching for a private equity investment analyst. The hire will work with a dedicated team to perform due diligence of secondary private equity investment opportunities, including conducting market and company research, formulating valuation analyses, creating, running and managing financial models, and developing balanced, fact-based investment committee recommendations. Also, he or she will participate in meetings with general partners and company management teams. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree, a competitive GPA and one to two years of prior experience within a top- tier corporate finance or transaction services advisor, investment bank or private equity firm. The position is New York.