Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Z Capital, Boston Consulting and Crestline are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Boston Consulting Group is on the hunt for a private equity project lead. The hire will help private equity clients assess potential target companies and their related markets in commercial diligence. Also, he or she will work with BCG’s clients to help maximize value of their existing portfolio companies. Candidates should have three plus years of post-graduate school consulting experience working with private equity firms and one plus years of line management experience. The position can be in Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington DC, or Toronto.

Crestline Investors is seeking a vice president and director of private equity co-investments. The hire will work within the firm’s opportunistic strategies group underwriting and managing a broad range of private equity co-investments, and to opportunistically work on transactions across the portfolio. Candidates should have six plus years of experience, preferably in management consulting or private equity. An undergraduate degree is required; an MBA is a plus. The ideal applicant will have a connection in Texas. The position will be based in Fort Worth, at least initially.

Z Capital is looking to hire a private equity associate. Duties include partnering with team members in the underwriting and management of portfolio companies; due diligence activities specific to potential acquisitions; and financial analysis supporting investment decisions. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree from a top academic institution. A graduate degree in a relevant program of study and/or CFA designation is desired. Also required: a minimum of two years of experience in financial modeling derived from formal investment banking training. The position is in New York City.

AIC Holdings is searching for an investment associate. The hire will directly assist the principals in the evaluation and monitoring of new and current investments across a broad range of asset classes and strategies. Candidates should have a bachelors degree in a quantitative field with strong academic credentials; and two plus years of relevant investment experience. The position is in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.