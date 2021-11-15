Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Z Capital, Carlyle’s AlpInvest and SIG are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Carlyle’s AlpInvest is seeking an associate vice president and regulated funds controller. The hire will manage day-to-day operations, financial reporting and vendor management, among other responsibilities “necessary to ensure smooth operations and reporting for regulated products.” He or she will report to AlpInvest’s chief financial officer. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with a strong performance from a top undergraduate institution; a CPA is required. Big 4 Accounting firm background is a plus. The position is in New York City.

Z Capital is on the hunt for an associate for its private equity investment team. Duties include partnering with team members in the underwriting and management of portfolio companies; due diligence activities specific to potential acquisitions; and financial analysis supporting investment decisions. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree from a top academic institution; a graduate degree in a relevant program of study and/or CFA designation; and a minimum of two years of experience in financial modeling derived from formal investment banking training. The position is in the New York City metropolitan area.

Susquehanna Private Capital is searching for an associate for its investment team. Duties include deal sourcing, deal execution and ongoing portfolio management; and creating acquisition target prospect lists and emailing/calling prospects’ business owners and/or executive teams to initiate meetings with investment team. Also, he or she will assist in due diligence for potential new investments, including market research and analysis of industry trends, financial modeling, and valuation. Candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree; and one to three years of experience at an investment bank or consulting firm with significant financial modeling experience. The position is outside Center City Philadelphia.

Amplify Partners is seeking an investment associate. The hire will identify and build relationships with the best people in the firm’s target domains; and do research in support of diligence processes or to help win deals, including competitive intelligence, user interviews, etc. Candidates should have a CS or another technical degree, or professional experience in data science, ML/AI, or software engineering. Experience working at a startup to midsize company a plus, but not at all required. The position is based in San Francisco and Menlo Park, California.