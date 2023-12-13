Repowering the grid: 5 PE deals in the utility EPC sector

Calera, Greenbelt, Align, Oaktree and CAI are among the private equity firms buying engineering, procurement and construction contractors for utilities.

It would be a surprise that with federal spending from the Inflation Reduction Act (2022) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (2021) private equity firms wouldn’t want to see returns from increased demand for new power transmission lines and infrastructure needed to bring on hundreds of gigawatts of new renewable energy resources across the US.

PE sponsors have increased their attention to accretive M&A deals for power and utility engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors. As utilities seek to keep up with statewide demand for new renewable energy projects, contractual activity continues to grow in the decade to come, keeping contractors and service providers busy.

The power transmission market achieved significant milestones in 2023. The Bureau of Land Management in May approved the largest interstate high-voltage power line in US history, Pattern Energy’s SunZia transmission line. The 550-mile high-voltage power line is designed to bring 4.5 GW of renewable energy from New Mexico to California and Arizona. The $10 billion infrastructure project is set to enter commercial operations in 2026. And in Washington, the Biden-Harris Administration in October signed an executive order to invest $1.3 billion in federal funding into three interstate regional power transmission lines located in six states.

Here’s a look at five recent PE deals involving power and utility-focused EPC companies and other consulting firms that advise utilities.

1. Calera-backed Thayer shovels up underground service provider Dynetek

Thayer Infrastructure Services, a portfolio company of Calera Capital since 2020, has acquired Dynetek, a provider of horizontal directional drilling services based in Charlotte, North Carolina, for utility and telecommunications customers throughout the Southeast.

The Dynetek deal closed on December 7 and Thayer in a statement said the sponsor-backed company “continues to entertain interest in acquiring new partners who support the power utility, fiber deployment and wireless communications industries.”

Thayer, based in Warren, Michigan, provides power and telecom construction services to enterprises in the Central Midwest, Northeast and Southeastern US.

2. Greenbelt acquires Saber Power Services

Greenbelt Capital, a spinoff of Trilantic Capital’s energy investment arm, announced the acquisition of Saber Power Services, a provider of substation and high-voltage power service, from funds managed by Oaktree Capital in November, marking the debut transaction from Greenbelt’s third fund.

Greenbelt partner Chris Murphy told PE Hub that next year, Saber could make a small handful of tuck-in acquisitions, with potential targets ranging from $5 million-$50 million in EBITDA.

Formed in 2010, Saber has 550 employees and services the power and utilities market, as well as renewable energy developers of solar and energy storage project development.

“On the supply side, the increasing penetration of renewables and storage will require investment in new high-voltage electrical infrastructure,” Murphy said. “On the demand side, growing electrical load, driven by both demographic shifts and increasing industrial electricity consumption, will require upgrades and expansion to existing grid infrastructure.”

Saber represents not only the first portfolio investment for Greenbelt’s third LP fund, Greenbelt Capital Partners III, a $750 million fund, but also the firm’s first grid enablement and modernization portfolio company.

3. Align portfolio company E Source bags UMS Group

E Source, a utility research and consulting group backed by Align Capital, acquired UMS Group, a utility management services company based in Parsippany, New Jersey. The target company advises utilities from offices based in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, the Philippines and Australia.

“This acquisition amplifies our ability to empower utilities in a rapidly changing energy landscape, particularly in the face of pressing challenges like climate change, renewable energy adoption and asset management,” said Dave Perotti, CEO of E Source.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, E Source provides advanced metering, demand response and electric vehicle data and consulting services to utilities, among other services. The company was acquired by Align in 2019 and has made 11 add-on acquisitions to date, including UMS.

Align Capital is a Dallas-based middle market sponsor with $1.5 billion of committed capital. The firm invests $20 million-$60 million in target companies generating up to $15 million of annual EBITDA, primarily across the services, software and manufacturing markets.

4. Oaktree buys minority interest in Aecon Utilities for $150m

Oaktree Capital in October acquired a 27.5% equity stake in utility infrastructure service provider Aecon Utilities for $150 million, implying a $750 million enterprise value in the Toronto-based service company.

The target is a provider of utility infrastructure solutions in Canada operating in four end markets: power transmission and distribution, renewable energy and residential services, telecom and pipeline distribution. The company is an affiliate of Aecon Group, a Canadian construction and infrastructure developer listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Following the deal’s closing, a six-person board of directors will oversee Aecon Utilities, comprised of four members nominated by Aecon and two members nominated by Oaktree.

The company generated TTM revenue and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $931 million and $80 million, respectively, as at the end of 2Q 2023, according to a press release.

“Aecon Utilities is widely known as a leading provider of mission critical recurring utility infrastructure services across Canada. We see tremendous opportunity to leverage its capabilities to expand with new and existing customers while maintaining the commitment to workforce safety and exceptional quality for which Aecon Utilities is known,” said Andrew Moir, senior vice president of Oaktree’s Power Opportunities Group, in a statement.

5. CAI’s LineStar makes first add-on acquisition of Western High Voltage

Elsewhere in Canada, LineStar Utility Supply, a portfolio company of CAI Capital Partners, acquired Western High Voltage Test Centre, which is based in Calgary, Alberta, and specializes in testing high-voltage line equipment for electric utilities and contractors in Western Canada.

Based in Surrey, British Columbia, LineStar is a distributor of powerline technician tools and safety equipment across Canada with distribution centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

LineStar’s investment in Western High Voltage represents its first acquisition since its 2022 acquisition by CAI. The deal aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of expanding its utility equipment and service offerings, geographies and adjacent end markets. LineStar is actively seeking additional acquisition opportunities in Canada and the US, according to a statement.

CAI is a Vancouver-based middle market PE sponsor with more than C$1.5 billion of committed capital to date. The firm invests in North American businesses, typically founder-owned with $3 million or more of EBITDA across business services or manufacturing.